Wednesday, Feb. 13
9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.
11:30 a.m. -- Story-time, Pea Ridge Community Library
12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center
12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.
3:45-5:30 p.m. -- D.I.Y Crafts, ages 12 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library
Thursday, Feb. 14
6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building
7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.
Friday, Feb. 15
9:30 a.m. -- Homeschool Art Class, ages 4-10, Pea Ridge Community Library
10 a.m. -- Homeschool Art Class, ages 11-18, Pea Ridge Community Library
Saturday, Feb. 16
9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.
7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Highway 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Monday, Feb. 18
In observance of Presidents' Day, the library will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
7 - 9 p.m. -- Mid-South Writer's Group, Books-N-More, 83 S. Main St., Cassville, Mo.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com
10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.
11:30 a.m. -- Story-time, Pea Ridge Community Library
4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.
