Arkansas Tech University

Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2018 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,999 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2018. Included in the fall 2018 Dean's List are 802 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 6.4 percent increase over fall 2017.

Alma: Sydney Alexander Blackwell (4.0), Tasia CeAnn Cagle, Kristin Nicole Edwards, Ashlyn May Elliott (4.0), Allison Marie Freeman (4.0), Jason Doyle Hensley (4.0), Peyton Seth Linker, Misty Lee Love (4.0), Jacob Carleton Moffett, Ryley Isaiah Parker, Kaleb Woodrow Pike, Ryan Matthew Pointer (4.0), Kandy Marie Robbins, Katie Abigail Robbins, Sydney Logan Secrest, Kyle Jacob Sentell, Bailey Brianne Tyler, Jacob Thomas Whitworth;

Garfield: Courtney Renee Christensen, Mary Elizabeth Coonce, Malory Dawn Dove (4.0);

Pea Ridge: Christian Gage Cawthon, Marlana Brooke Coupland (4.0), Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0), Krysta Renae Nash (4.0), Mark Dylan Roughton, Alyssa MaKayla Wassman (4.0), Wyatt Eugene Weber, Kiley Leeann West (4.0).

Harding University

The following local residents are one of more than 350 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's commencement exercises Dec. 15.

Garfield: Ashley Crawford received a master of arts in teaching in special education with a teaching license.

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has released the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Pea Ridge: Zachary Davis, Kaylee Laster, Rilee Patrick, Grace Thielemier, Casey Tidwell, Allie Van Houden, Allison Whatley and Sara Whatley.

Community on 02/13/2019