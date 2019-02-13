Lions Club hosts health forum

The Pea Ridge Lions Club will host a "Spring into Health" Family Health and Safety Fair from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Pea Ridge High School Cafeteria.

There will be organizations and businesses from the community representing a variety of health and safety interests. Free medical diagnostic testing and free vision screening will be offered. A free pancake and sausage breakfast will be served with donations appreciated.

For information, contact 479-531-2643.

Stitched With Love

Stitched with Love will have its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 North Davis St., Pea Ridge.

This will be a working meeting, so those attending are asked to be sure to bring scissors to cut batting for quilt kits and all of finished quilts.

If not a member, visit to see what we do. You will meet new ladies, make new friends and enjoy refreshments.

For information, call Linda 479-531-5381 or Cinda 479-644-9760.

