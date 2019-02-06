This week began the start of the third annual Friends of the Pea Ridge Community Library's Valentine's Day basket sale. This is a fundraiser in which the Friends reach out to local businesses to obtain donations that can then be combined with other similar products to create readily available gifts for local residents. Each gift is individually priced based on what is included inside the basket. These amazingly affordable gifts are now currently on sale until Feb. 14 in two of the library's front display areas!

We are also still in search of a local Pea Ridge resident, at least 18 years of age, who would be interested in joining the Library's Board of Trustees. This is a voluntary position in which no compensation is received, but candidates will have the chance to help have a lasting effect on their community. Board members meet every other month on the second Thursday at 1pm to discuss the Library's financial standing and to review what I, the Library director, have planned for our beautiful library's future. The next scheduled meeting will be at 1 p.m. March 14, if anyone is interested in attending. All Library Board meetings are open to the public.

Library hours Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org Email: library@pearidgecommunitylibrary.org

Upcoming Events:

Wednesday, Feb. 6

8 a.m. Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Meeting (meeting room, open to public)

11 a.m. Weekly Toddler Storytime & Craft

Thursday, Feb. 7

5 p.m. Adult Book Club (coffee corner)

6 p.m. Friends of PRCL Monthly Meeting (coffee corner)

6 p.m. Crochet & Knitter's Club (meeting room)

Friday, Feb. 8

All Day -- Open Play Lego Day, All Ages

Saturday, Feb. 9

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rock Painting Class, All Ages

Monday, Feb. 11

All Day -- Destress Color Sesh, All Ages

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tutoring for Grades K-5th (sign-up required)

Tuesday, Feb. 12

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tutoring for Grades K-5th (sign-up required)

