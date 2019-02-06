Baked spaghetti

Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

Poe Collection

1 c. onion, chopped

1 c. bell pepper, chopped

1 Tbsp. butter

2 tsp. oregano, dried

1 (2.5 oz.) can sliced black olives

1 (28 oz.) can tomatoes, cut up

1 (4 oz.) can sliced mushrooms

1 lb. ground beef

12 oz. spaghetti, cooked and drained

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/4 c. water

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the first three ingredients in a skillet and saute until tender. Then add the next five ingredients and simmer for 10 minutes.

Place half of the spaghetti in a greased 9- x 13-inch pan. Pour half of the meat mixture over the spaghetti. Sprinkle with one cup of the cheddar cheese. Repeat the layers (spaghetti, meat mixture and cheese).

Mix the soup and water together until smooth. Pour over the top of the casserole. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes, or until heated through and the cheese is bubbly.

Editorial on 02/06/2019