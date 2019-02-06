Monday, Feb. 11

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken & cheese quesadilla

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito with salsa, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

Thursday, Feb. 14

Breakfast: Fruit parfaits, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza

Friday, Feb. 15

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

