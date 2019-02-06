Monday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken & cheese quesadilla
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito with salsa, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak
Thursday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Fruit parfaits, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Friday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
