Warrants:

• Billy R. Gill, 45, Rogers, failure to appear

• Zachary T. Hembry, 23, Bella Vista, failure to pay time payment

• Anthony Fernandez, 53, Bella Vista, a warrant from Little Flock

• Jose Manuel Cruz, 19, Springdale, contempt fail to pay fines and costs

Tuesday, Jan. 8

3 p.m. Police were asked to assist Homeland Security with a drug investigation, according to a Pea Ridge Police Department report. There were reportedly two different vehicle types in route to a residence on Benton Street that was already under surveillance by Homeland Security. Another police officer performed a traffic stop on one of the suspect vehicles and found a large amount of cash. According to the report, which does not list any arrests, Homeland Security officers found drugs in the residence and said they would seek to obtain a search warrant.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

6:23 p.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Slack Street and Halleck Lane involving one vehicle hitting the other in the rear. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation for imprudent driving to Anne M. Sunderman, 23, Bentonville. Police cited the other driver, Kyleigh J. Bookout, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license, served a warrant for failure to pay time pay from Pea Ridge and a Little Flock police officer served a Little Flock warrant. She was transported to the Benton County Jail to be served warrants from Bentonville, Gravette and Bethel Heights.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

12:22 p.m. A 30-year-old male reported he had been harassed by his father for more than 10 years and he had recently been receiving threatening text messages. he did not want to press charges, but did want the contact to cease. Police advised him to block the number and keep a record of any contact.

Thursday, Jan. 31

2:43 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Samuel Dale Rose, 36, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Schedule I; possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver; two counts of possession controlled substance Sch. IV; no vehicle license plate; and no proof of insurance. A 1993 black Jeep Cherokee and an android google phone were seized.

Friday, Feb. 1

5:52 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michael Cassidy, 40, Powell, Mo., in connection with a contempt warrant from Benton County.

8:43 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Curtis Avenue for a possible disturbance involving a 30-year-old male who reported he had been beaten up by a 43-year-old male at his residence on McCulloch Street but he didn't want to press charges.

Saturday, Feb. 2

5:30 p.m. Police received information about a suspect vehicle whose operator had been impersonating law enforcement. The vehicle's license plats did not match the vehicle to which it was reportedly registered. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jamie Cotton, 37, Powell, Mo., in connection with warrants from Benton County, contempt of court; Bella Vista, contempt of court; Centerton, contempt of court; Lowell, contempt of court; and no proof of insurance. It was determined the vehicle was not the suspect vehicle and was released to Cotton's wife.

7:03 p.m. A resident of Oakley Street reported a stray dog had run into her garage and would not leave. She agreed to transport the dog to the Pea Ridge Veterinary Clinic. The dog, which appeared to be an Australian shepherd, was placed in a kennel.

Sunday, Feb. 3

12:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to an apartment on Klauss Lane for a death investigation involving a 48-year-old male who was dead.

6:47 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area North Harvey Wakefield and D.J. Duvall Drive in reference to a possible vehicle collision and disturbance. The investigation revealed the argument was between a father and son and no one wanted to file a report on the accident or disturbance.

General News on 02/06/2019