James Julian 'Jim' Chasteen

James Julian "Jim" Chasteen, 85, of Garfield, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. He was born Sept. 19, 1933, in the White County, Ark., community of Steprock to Jesse Lee "Sam" Chasteen and Nora Alta Wise Chasteen.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and relocated with his wife Faye to northwest Arkansas to raise their family and begin his career with Daisy Manufacturing. He was self-made and self-reliant. From his education to his career as a tool and die maker, he was a master with his hands. After 35 years with Daisy, he retired as production manager.

He enjoyed being outdoors and working on the farm.

He was a life-long Christian, an ordained deacon for 52 years and, along with Faye, charter members of Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Little Flock, Ark. As a 40-year member of Gideons International, he was instrumental in the establishment of the Benton County Jail ministry and for 33 years conducted weekly Bible study at the jail. His years of devotion sharing God's Word at the jail was honored with the naming of the chapel in his name.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lorraine Summers and Roberta Windland; and two brothers, J.L. and Carl Chasteen.

For 66 years he was the loving husband of Faye Wood Chasteen, who survives.

Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda Elkins of Rogers; sons, Steve Chasteen of Maumelle and Kelly Chasteen of Garfield; a sister, Frances Duncan of Heber Springs; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren (and counting); numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Visitation was from noon- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in First Baptist Church, Garfield.

Services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in First Baptist Church of Garfield, 17784 Marshall St., Garfield, Ark.

Interment followed in Ruddick Cemetery, Ark. Hwy. 127, near Garfield.

Memorials are suggested to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or www.Gideons.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers. Condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

Deborah Jean Grimes

Deborah Jean Grimes, 58, of Rogers, Ark., died Jan., 29, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 16, 1960, in Hugoton, Kan., to Frank Alfred Loyd Smith Jr. and Velma Ruth Ratledge Smith.

She worked for Glad Manufacturing in Rogers from 1979-2018 and attended Southside Church of Christ in Rogers. She loved playing with her grandkids and enjoyed running and dune buggy riding.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Tony Grimes; two daughters, Cassy Fierro and husband Marcus of Goshen, Ark., and Jody James and husband Alan of Rogers; a son, Matthew Grimes and wife Amanda of Avoca, Ark.; two brothers, Frank Smith Jr. (Janet) of Hugoton, Kan., Loyd Smith (Tammy) of Decatur, Ark.; two sisters, Lora Meeker (Larry) of Avoca and Aleda Wiltgen (Jerry) of Gateway, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, in the funeral home.

Service was held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, in Southside Church of Christ in Rogers with Paul Woodhouse officiating.

Burial was in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark, was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Carmie (Fultz) Hardcastle

Evelyn Carmie (Fultz) Hardcastle, 82, of Springdale, Ark., died Jan. 29, 2019. She was born July 24, 1936, in Osage, Ark., to Macy (Howerton) and Dewey Fultz.

She was retired from Emerson Electric, was an avid reader and gardener, and an excellent cook.

She touched many lives during her time on this earth. Her genuine love for the Lord was manifested in her kind, sweet spirit. Her love and compassion for others knew no bounds. Her absence from our lives will be deeply felt, yet there is rejoicing in knowing that she was welcomed into our Savior's open arms.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murrell Hardcastle; son, Johnny Hardcastle; brother, Doyel (Meryetta) Fultz; and sister, Dolus (J.D.) Baker.

Survivors are sons, Jimmy (Tamarra) Hardcastle of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Vernon (Becky) Ford of Rogers, Ark.; sister, Karen (Jack) McBroom of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Brittney Hardcastle, Tony Hardcastle, Tammy Upshaw (Jason), Evedna Hardcastle-Salinas (Rafael) and Corrin Pitto; 11 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Funeral services were 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in the Mercy and Grace Cathedral in Springdale.

Interment followed in the Friendship Cemetery in Springdale.

Arrangements were with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3800 W. Walnut, Rogers.

Donald W. Stockton

Donald W. Stockton, 76, of Rogers, died Feb. 3 in Regency Hospital in Springdale.

Services are pending with Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

George Ray Tyree, III

George Ray Tyree, III, 48, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 3, in his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1970, in Walnut Creek, Calif., to George Ray Tyree II and Eula Belle Aulgur.

He was a machine operator for Sealed Air in Rogers. He enjoyed being outdoors and being with his children and grandson.

Survivors are his wife Mandy Leigh Lewis Tyree of the home; his father, George Tyree II of Rogers; his mother, Eula Belle Phelps and husband Ron of Rio Vista, Calif.; a son George Tyree, IV of Rogers; a daughter, Leah Tyree of Pea Ridge; a brother, Justin Cremeans of Aloha, Ore.; a sister, Tammara Hardcastle and husband, Jim, of Pea Ridge; and a grandson, Ayden Tyree.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Obits on 02/06/2019