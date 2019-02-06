The city of Pea Ridge is in the market for a chief of police, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Capt. Chris Olson was named interim chief by Crabtree effective Dec. 1, 2018, after Ryan Walker, former police chief, submitted his resignation Nov. 5, effective Dec. 1. At the time, Crabtree said he had not decided whether he would advertise for police chief or name Olson chief.

This past week, Crabtree placed an advertisement in the Pea Ridge TIMES and the other Northwest Arkansas Newspaper LLC publications in the northwest Arkansas. Crabtree said he also placed an ad in the Arkansas Municipal League publication City & Town.

Crabtree said he had that by Tuesday morning, he had received applications from Capt. Charles Carafano, Montgomery County Police Dept., Maryland; Mark A. Hohloff, Monroe, Wisc.; and Michael E. Pelfrey, North Port, Fla. Prior to placing the advertisement, Crabtree said he received applications from Brandon Davis and H.G. Frye.

General News on 02/06/2019