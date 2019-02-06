Steve Dunlap returns to describe

colonial bear hunting in Arkansas

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the Ark. Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000 http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

What: Wonders of Winter Wildlife Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

Historians seem to choose different dates to define the Colonial period in the United States. Arkansas historian, Morris Arnold, chooses the dates between 1686 and 1804. It was in 1686 that Arkansas Post was settled at Lake Dumand, which at the time was part of the main channel of the Arkansas River in southeast Arkansas. It was May 1804 when Lewis and Clark began their famous expedition through parts of the new U.S. acquisition known as the Louisiana Purchase.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture, "By the first decades of the 1700s, large groups of hunters trudged through the hills and deltas seeking all types of available wildlife, but were especially interested in bears. Bear fat--more than meat or fur--was prized for its multiple uses, including fuel for oil lamps, insect repellent, and hair gel. Indeed, through much of the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, bear products represented a key segment of the local economy."

For European man during this early time in Arkansas there were crisscrossed buffalo trails, Indian trade routes, and war paths. Hunters made up the vast majority of those Europeans who chose to make this area their home. They were poor! They hunted, cured meat, and traded in tallow and bear oil. Other than the clothes on their back and their light flintlock muskets, they had no other worldly goods. Outsiders described them as "People of bad behavior". With information like this, the upcoming program at Hobbs State Park has to be good.

Steve Dunlap, the Northwest Region Education Coordinator for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, comes to Hobbs to present an impactful story of Colonial bear hunting in Arkansas. Dunlap, "Tells it as it is, or was", and that is why his programs are so memorable. Bring your friends and neighbors for this one.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

Cost: Free, the public is invited

For information on Hobbs' programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals, Call: 479-789-5000

Also see: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.arkansasstateparks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

Young to speak about life along the White River before Beaver Lake

Many of today's northwest Arkansas residents never saw the White River in this area before the construction of Beaver Lake. What was life like along the river? What were the scenes like along the river? How was the river used?

Susan Young, Outreach Coordinator at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, will be at Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area Sunday Feb. 17th to present her captivating program, "Before Beaver". Young will share rarely-seen images of the White River before the advent of Beaver Lake as she tells of life along the river's banks.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

Cost: Free, the public is invited

For information, call: 479-789-5000

To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to the web site: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/

Sweetheart Lunch/Eagle Watch Cruises

Share the wonders of nature with your sweetheart this Valentine's Day weekend by taking an Eagle Watch Cruise on beautiful Beaver Lake and enjoying a scrumptious lunch at Ventris Trails End Resort.

Lunch features grilled bacon-wrapped chicken with mushrooms, onions and cheese, twice baked potato, seasoned green beans, French onion soup and salad with homemade bread rolls, Boston Cream Pie, tea, or coffee. A vegetarian option is offered. Alcoholic beverages are available at an additional charge.

There are two Sweetheart Cruises to choose from. One will run Saturday, Feb. 16, and the other Sunday, Feb. 17. Each cruise will leave Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 11 a.m. and return at 2 p.m.

Cost: $80+ tax per couple or $40+ tax per individual: Reservations and payment must be made in advance.

Contact Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area visitor center to reserve your spot. (479) 789-5000.

Community on 02/06/2019