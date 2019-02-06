Wednesday, Feb. 6

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

11 a.m. -- Weekly Toddler Storytime & Craft, Pea Ridge Community Library

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

8 p.m. -- Networking meeting, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library, open for all

Thursday, Feb. 7

5 p.m. -- Adult Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Friends of the Library, open to the public, Pea Ridge Community Library

6-8 p.m. -- Crochet & Knitters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30 p.m. -- Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Feb. 8

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Open Play Lego Day, all day, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Feb. 9

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Rock Painting class, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Feb. 11

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- De-Stress Color Sesh, all day, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Cannonball 4-H Club, Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

2 p.m. -- Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting.

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building

7 p.m. -- Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge. For information, contact Jerry Burton phone 479-451-8575.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

11 a.m. -- Weekly Toddler Storytime & Craft, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

3:45-5:30 p.m. -- D.I.Y Crafts, ages 12 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

