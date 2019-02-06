Tuesday, Jan. 29

9:57 a.m. Stephen Lee Lyons, 35, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts of third-degree domestic battering

Wednesday, Jan. 30

2 a.m. Matthew Daniel Comfort, 33, Garfield, by BCSO, felony parole violation

2:40 a.m. Jason Lawrence Neal, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering

12:01 p.m. David Scott Hutchins, 33, Garfield, by BCSO, felony theft of property and felony theft by receiving

4:24 p.m. Brittany Marie Phillips, 29, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Bentonville

Thursday, Jan. 31

4:40 a.m. Samuel Dale Rose, 36, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance Sch. IV, V; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine; expired vehicle license; no proof of insurance.

1:28 p.m. Travis Joseph Dootson, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; fleeing on foot; failure to appear from Bentonville; three contempt from Bentonville; felony parole violation in-state

1:31 p.m. Lacey Joann Dootson, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; and felony parole violation, in-state

Friday, Feb. 1

1:11 Jacob Leland Morrison, 20, Garfield, by BCSO, speeding

Monday, Feb. 4

12:44 p.m. Rebecca Rose Bevill, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge National Military Park, third-degree assault by Pea ridge and third-degree battery by Rogers

6:07 p.m. Johnny Dale Warnke, 62, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony parole violation out of state

6:29 p.m. Joshua David Jones, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear

Tuesday, Feb. 5

12:58 a.m. Christopher Ben Gill, 40, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication - drinking in public

