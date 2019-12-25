The Pea Ridge High School Band performed several Christmas pieces for the Winter Band Concert Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the PRHS Gym under the direction of head director Matt Pohl and assistant directors Matt McCool and Sara Beth Eubanks.

The Jazz Band includes Josh Starner and Shelby Oaks on alto sax; Kendall Burwell, Jorge Salinas and Joseph Sanders on tenor sax; Harrison Oxford on bari sax; Jeremiah Wachtel, Caleb Johnson, Warren Bowman and Marcus Hyde on trombone; Layton Powell, Kailee Ford, Isaac Ross, Jonathan Ortiz and Tate Christensen on trumpet; Noah Olson on guitar; Kyle Telgemeier on bass guitar; Taylor McCaslin on keyboard; and Dillon Brouse, drum set.

The Concert Band is comprised of Elsaysha Ewald, Erika Oxford, Jocelyn Rowlee, Elizabeth Staib, Violet Johnson, Morgan Humphrey, Stephanie Harris and Makenzie Cooper, flute; Zach Roggendorf, Deette Ingalls, Elise Kelley, Joey Gifford, Ethan Curtis, Joseph Sanders, Khalyn Kastner, Chris Roggendorf, Christian Carreira and Sydney Pejsa, clarinet; Josh Starner, Shelby Oaks, Madison Smith and MaHayla Bettis, alto sax; Kendall Burwel and Jorge Salinas, tenor sax; Harrison Oxford, bariton sax; Lucas Carreira, Bradley Dean and Malachi Baker, bass clarinet; Corra Wilson, Kailee Ford, Jimmy Flanagan, Jonathan Ortiz, Sadie Grigg, Paul Fryar, Nick Landis, Layton Powell, Kassidy Robinson and Isaac Ross, trumpet; Aden Christensen, Stella Kiesel, D.J. Bauhaus and Morgan Rowlee, horn; Jeremiah Wachtel, Kaleb Frost, Jorge Osornio, Caleb Johnson, Liam Johnson, Warren Bowman and Marcus Hyde, trombone; Hunter Sims, bass trombone; Nicholas Shepherd, Chloe Hambrick, Connor Gartrell, Genaro Reyes and Calico Taylor, baritone; Tate Christensen, Nicholas Taylor and Chesea Blount; Dillon Brouse, Caleb May, Taylor McCaslin, Gage Main, Ali Norris, Jaycee Wingett, Evan Larsen, Noah Olson, Cameron Baggett and Holden O'Neal, percussion.

The concert included "Dashing Through the Snow"; "Sugarplum Rock" with solos by Kendall Burwell, Kyle Telgemeier, Jorge Salinas and Josh Starner; and "Deck the Halls With Bones and Saxes."

The Concert Band played "Celtic Carol" with solos my Morgan Humphrey on piccolo and Noah Olson on spoons; "A Christmas Auld Lange Syne" with solos by Sadi Grigg on trumpet; "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You a Mambo Christmas" with solos by Layton Powell on trumpet, Morgan Humphrey on piccolo and Taylor McCaslin on the piano.

