EVENTS

Museum Open House and Collectors Day

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

The Shiloh Museum's 12th annual "Cabin Fever Reliever" open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the museum. The event will feature displays by some two dozen local collectors. Among the collections to be shown are coins, onyx carvings, cats, paper wheels, seashells, magnets, miniature metal buildings, kitchen gadgets, Victorian dolls, Wacky Pack collectibles, elephants, postcards, turtles and family keepsakes.

Growing Up in Bella Vista

Author and freelance writer Constance Waddell will share memories of her 1940s childhood in the summer resort community of Bella Vista at noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 12/25/2019