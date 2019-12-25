"Merry Christmas!"

"Happy holidays!"

"Happy New Year!"

Standard greetings this time of year among friends and strangers alike. But amidst the joy and celebration, there are hurting people.

Several friends have lost loved ones. The first holiday without a loved one can be extremely difficult.

Perusing old photographs from past Christmas seasons, I note many changes. There are people no longer with us whether through death, divorce or other reasons. There are new faces -- additions through birth, marriage, adoption.

The constant is love.

Grief indicates the loss of joy and happiness. Grief is normal and must be lived through. In the midst of grief, it helps to remember good memories and focus on the loved ones still with us. More now, than ever before, I can identify with what my mother and grandmother used to say when they said they had more friends in eternity than here on earth.

My grandmother, grandfather and dad died years ago. Two of my mother's dearest friends, both great mentors to me, died this year. And my mother has had a stroke and can no longer communicate. A close friend, commenting on my loss of mentors, said I was now the matriarch of the family. I'm not ready for that. I'm not wise enough. I didn't think I was old enough. But, here I am.

So, e'en though I grieve over what I've lost, I'll cherish the sweet memories and focus on making precious memories for my children and grandchildren.

Merry Christmas!

