Christmas in the Ozarks -- like other phases of life -- has changed in some ways through the years. but, according to many of the area, some things about an Ozark Yuletide cannot change without ruining it. To them, Christmas means the fragrance of native cedar, the exuberance of children unwrapping gifts, the sound of carols sung in unison at church, the laughter of families gathered together an the delicious goodness of home-baked holiday fare. It is a gathering excitement that accelerates for weeks and it finally climaxed with a feeling of warm satisfaction on Christmas Day. Above all, Christmas in the Ozarks is an invisible magnet that has the power to draw goodness and love and compassion out of those within its field of power. And Christmas is a time for traditions -- traditions that build memories and leave behind a thread of continuity from one year to the next and one generation to another. To the middle-aged and older adults of today, that group who had the privilege of enduring the Depression of pre-World War II, today's youngsters of the Ozarks are cheated at Christmas time. They have too much all year to feel the spiraling anticipation of Christmas that their elders enjoyed in childhood.

In many homes, that sustaining faith revolved around Santa Claus, for that was the ear when most kids were given something denied many in today's sophisticated world, a degree of fantasy for which every child yearns. In some very personal way, Christmas is to each person a composite of some of his fondness Christmas memories -- and maybe a few sprinkled in that are not so much fun to recall.

The elderly recalled that cedar was the only acceptable Christmas tree for this area. They pointed out that cedar is fragrant, native to the Ozarks and that its fresh, green color is likened to the thought of ever-lasting life. Several recalled that there was a day when wild fern was also used in the Christmas decor at the holiday season. In the era before electricity, many natural objects found in the woods were utilized as ornaments at Christmas. These included native berries, such as the buck-berry, wild-rose, and dogwood berries. Sweet balls were wrapped in foil saved by the family from store-bought purchases. Popcorn was strung for the tree, as were cranberries and acorns, and the tree was hung also with the ladies' pretty handkerchiefs, and with crepe paper strips and pine cones. Back then, Christmas brought out the very best in all of us.

All's quiet on the home front. The regular news check with the Pea Ridge police reveals very little action during the past week. For this, the department, Police Chief Loyd Pifer and patrolmen Bill Peters and John Demaree, say thanks to the community. The department, and the news reporters, join in saying we'd like to never have to report police news but that all depends upon those being arrested not doing anything for which they can be arrested. In this area, no news is good news.

Today, you will see in this issue of the Graphic Scene, (the last issue of it, by the way), the new flag for your community newspaper. It is not as easy as one may think to change the name of a newspaper. First, we have to notify all of our readers so they'll know why they are getting the Pea Ridge Country TIMES instead of the Graphic Scene. We have to amend our postal entry, our second class permit under which the newspaper is mailed. We must print new billing forms, statements for circulation and advertising, letterheads, envelopes, public bodies with which we do business, including the cities, county, state and federal government. It's been difficult and we're not through with it all yet, but, we're happy that we did it and we hope you'll be pleased with The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country.

Drinking and driving this New Year's weekend can get people in trouble wherever they are, but the cost may be particularly high in Pea Ridge this year. That's the word from Pea Ridge Marshal Sam Holcomb. Holcomb said, "We're going to look for erratic driving-safety violations such as failure to dim headlights, not coming to a complete stop at stop signs, weaving, up and down speed changes-any thing associated with impaired driving. And it won't take much for us to stop you. On New Year's, it's like one out of three."

Most staff, teachers and administrator received a welcomed Christmas present last week when the Pea Ridge School Board voted pay increases for them. Raises for non-certified personnel totaled about $11,000, said superintendent Marvin Higginbottom. All teachers and the two principals received increases of $600 per year, he said. The state Department of Education will require that the starting salary for a first-year teacher be $16,000 next fall, he said.

There is a right that we do have a choice and that right that our Constitution guarantees under the First Amendment. That amendment is a precious one. The people may gather for worship, may orderly gather in protest, they may speak their views widely, they may publish them, as we do, and not fear retaliation from government at any level. The First Amendment is a precious one and only an example of why our lives under our Constitution are the envy of people all over the world who aspire for freedom. This year has turned out to be a glorious one for freedom.

Governments and business have spent billions of dollars to ensure that computer systems will make a successful transition to the next century. Although it is unlikely that the year 2000 or Y2K, issue will create significant problems in the United States, no one can say for sure that there won't be temporary disruptions in some services. Such interruptions are expected to be short-lived, like temporary problems in service caused by storms, and while inconvenient, are not expected to cause long term problems. Y2K preparedness checklist could include reading local information on Y2K events; check on food, water and other supplies; keep copies of important records or files; don't withdraw an unnecessary amount of cash, only enough for a weekend; make sure you have enough of your medications; keep your automobile gas tank above half full; check to ensure your electronics are Y2K ready; use telephone and Internet only as necessary; and beware of Y2K scams.

How the name Pea Ridge came about started with R.A. Pickens, ex-sheriff of this county and one of our most respected citizens, who came here March 17, 1853, was 10 years old then which would make him a resident of Pea Ridge for 61 years. He gave the following information about the name of our district the best and most famous local city in Arkansas. Mr. Yarborough, the farmer mentioned, sold the peas he raised to Hon. A.B. Greenwood of Bentonville, an attorney and at the time Mr. Pickens father moved here (and settled in the east edge of the present town of Pea Ridge, where by the way, Mrs. Pickens has lived ever since), a member of Congress from this district. When Mr. Greenwood bought the peas the jocular conversation described in our last issue by M.F. Lasater took place and seemingly had the effect of cinching the name, Pea Ridge, to this section.

Even in an economic downturn, people of northwest Arkansas continue to give to those in need. In Pea Ridge, food barrels were placed at several local businesses as BCSO Capt. Mike Jones challenged Pea Ridge Police Chief Tim Ledbetter to see which community could fill their barrels first. "Capt. Jones has lost to Pea Ridge twice," Sheriff Keith Ferguson said.

Military troops participating in a career course at the Pea Ridge National Military Park were treated to dinner by city officials, members of the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance and community.

Benton County Sheriff Keith Ferguson announced that deputies and the DWI Task Force will participate in the national Over the Limit, Under Arrest campaign again this year. The first weekend includes checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout Benton County and will continue periodically through the holiday season.

