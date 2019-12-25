"Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother's house we go" -- so goes the old song that celebrates family gatherings on the special holidays in the life of a larger family. That's the kind of get-togethers I first remember for Christmas, including the going to Grandma's house. Of course, early on, we didn't have to go over the river, we just went down the road about a half mile.

Grandma Ellen and Grandpa Scott Nichols in those early days of the 1940s lived just down the road on the next farm from us, so going to Grandma's house was just a hop, skip and jump for us. Usually, on Christmas Day, we would have our early in the day Christmas at home.

First we would run and check under the tree to see what packages Santa Claus had left for us under the Christmas tree. We might not get to open any packages until after breakfast, but breakfast gave us time to guess what might be in the packages that were waiting for us under the tree. Of course, some things didn't come packaged. For instance, if we got a new tricycle, that stood out in plain sight for all to see. In the earliest days of our lives, the big presents, like tricycles, or wagons, were for Ben and me both, not just for me or for Ben. I do recall a time though, when I had the big tricycle and Ben rode the small one, because I was older and bigger. Ben and I were two years apart.

Later on we would both need to ride the big tricycle because we had a little brother John who was born in 1945. By then we had worn the tires off the big tricycle and Dad had made a new front tire for it, using a section of hose with a piece of baling wire inside to hold it in place around the wheel. Getting a new tricycle was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. The tricycle was supposed to last us until we didn't need tricycles any more.

Christmas at Grandma's house was usually a good-sized gathering. We might have others of the larger family there, as well as our family and Grandpa and Grandma. Our Aunt Anna would probably be there, and also Uncle Frank and Aunt Bessie. Aunt Anna was my Grandpa Scott's older sister. She lived on the Old Wire Road north of Brightwater, just down the road from the Pratt Cemetery and close to today's Pea Ridge National Military Park. Of course we didn't have the Military Park back then, that would come in the late 1950s and 1960s.

Aunt Anna was born in 1875, and my Grandpa Scott was born in 1882, which to me as a small boy was almost back at the beginning of the world. Both my Grandma Ellen and my Aunt Anna were great cooks and wonderful hosts for gatherings like Thanksgiving and Christmas. I loved them both. Many years later I learned that Aunt Anna was also loved by the neighbor kids who lived near her, such as the Bray family who lived across Old Wire from her. Although she never married and had no children of her own, she loved kids, and would share cookies and other goodies with the neighbor kids, as well as with those of us who were in the family.

Sometimes our big family would also get together at Aunt Bessie's house. Uncle Frank Holcombe and Aunt Bessie lived on a farm on the highway between Springdale and Elm Springs, so in the 1940s it was quite a trip to their house, like going over the river and through the woods and so on. There was a kind of a double connection between the Holcombes and the Nichols, in that Uncle Frank was a brother to my Grandma Ellen Nichols, and Aunt Bessie was a sister to my Grandpa Scott and Aunt Anna. In other words, Bessie Nichols married Frank Holcombe and and Scott Nichols married Ellen Holcombe, making the Holcombe and Nichols families double-kin.

In the 1940s, some of my cousins in the Nichols family still lived in Arkansas near us, and they would be at the Christmas gatherings, too. I remember having lots of fun as kids, playing games with the cousins at Grandma's house, or Aunt Anna's house, or Aunt Bessie's house. I especially enjoyed the old player piano at my Grandma's house. They didn't allow us to play it just any time, but on special festive occasions, such as the Christmas gathering, we might get to put in the paper rolls and pump the pedals which operated the bellows which made the old piano play songs, such as Christmas carols.

The old Gulbransen piano had already been in the Nichols family for many years. The story was that many years before, the brothers and sisters had each inherited $25 from a family member who passed away, and our branch of the family had used their inheritance to buy the player piano. My Aunt Anna had an old Edison record player, which had been purchased at the same time. Pianos and Edisons were very expensive back in the early 1900s; they cost nearly $30 in those days.

In the 1940s, our larger family used to "draw names" for Christmas. We couldn't afford to do gifts for everybody, so we would each draw a name and give that person a gift for Christmas. For instance, I might have cousin Bud's name, and cousin Barbara might draw my name. So everybody got a Christmas gift, but each person only had to buy one gift.

Usually on another day of the Christmas season we would go to my cousins Bill and Don's house just north of Bentonville. Their mother, Aunt Goldie Sisk, was my mother's sister. Grandpa Burton Clement also lived with the family, so that gave us a whole 'nother Christmas celebration and more adventures with the cousins. I also had cousins in California, and we loved the summer get-togethers we had back then, but if we exchanged Christmas gifts we had to mail the packages at Christmas time.

•••

Editor's note: Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge and an award-winning columnist, is vice president of Pea Ridge Historical Society. He can be contacted by e-mail at joe369@centurytel.net, or call 621-1621.

Editorial on 12/25/2019