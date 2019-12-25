Eric Quinten Rhoades

Eric Quinten Rhoades, 51, of Seligman, Mo., died Dec. 17, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 29, 1968, in Portalas, N.M., to Robert Louis Rhoades and Karen Sue Gunnels.

He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and watching movies.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen King; step-father, Raymond King; and a brother, Robby Rhoades.

Survivors are his wife, Sherry Rhoades of Seligman, Mo.; his father and step-mother, Robert and Charlotte Rhoades of Sanger, Texas; four siblings, Cheryl Gonzales of Cloves, N.M., Becky O'Neal of Pineville, Mo., Kim Burkett of Pea Ridge, Ark., and April Smith of Rogers; step-siblings, Richard Goar and Duste Pallares of Sanger, Texas; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Onlne condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

