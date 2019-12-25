Municipal 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Avoca $2,536 $10,504 $8,942 $8,461 $6,892 $7,175 $8,948
Garfield $9,660 $7,786 $8,392 $8,751 $11,560 $12,065 $11,304
Pea Ridge $29,376 $42,894 $45,472 $52,433 $55,016 $62,733 $55,687
County
Avoca $6,238 $7,050 $8,510 $8,833 $8,443 $8,933 $10,412
Garfield $6,41 $7,253 $8,754 $9,087 $8,685 $9,190 $10,711
Gateway $5,177 $5,851 $7,063 $7,331 $7,007 $7,414 $8,641
Pea Ridge $61,283 $69,261 $83,602 $86,778 $82,942 $87,758 $102,284General News on 12/25/2019
Print Headline: November 2019 Sales Tax Revenue
