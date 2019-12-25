Number^Name
No. 2^Evan Anderson
No. 3^J.J. Beck
No. 5^Bric Cates
No. 10^Luke Baker^8th grade
No. 12^Colton Thurman
No. 20^Brittin Gamel
No. 22^Lane Morales
No. 23^Tristan Thompson
No. 24^Cooper David
No. 25^Josh Turner^8th grade
No. 32^Aaron Staib
No. 33^Josh Walker
No. 40^Landon Courtney
No. 44^Jakob BooherSports on 12/25/2019
Print Headline: Jr. High Blackhawk Basketball
