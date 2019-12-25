Sign in
Jr. High Blackhawk Basketball December 25, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
Number^Name

No. 2^Evan Anderson

No. 3^J.J. Beck

No. 5^Bric Cates

No. 10^Luke Baker^8th grade

No. 12^Colton Thurman

No. 20^Brittin Gamel

No. 22^Lane Morales

No. 23^Tristan Thompson

No. 24^Cooper David

No. 25^Josh Turner^8th grade

No. 32^Aaron Staib

No. 33^Josh Walker

No. 40^Landon Courtney

No. 44^Jakob Booher

Jr. High Blackhawk Basketball

