November and December Eagle watch cruises planned

It's like "clockwork." Come the first of November, migrating bald eagles begin to visit Beaver Lake. They are beautiful when they soar overhead, swoop down to the water to catch a fish with their talons or just sit in a leafless tree. It's indeed exciting to see them. Hobbs State Park has chosen dates for November and December cruises.

Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

Jan. 2020

1, 4, 5, 11*, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26

Feb. 2020

1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 23, 29

According to interpreter Steve Chyrchel, "Nature's wonders are unpredictable. We may see four or five eagles on a cruise or maybe just one, and on very rare occasion we may not see any. If the weather is beautiful, the eagles are most likely looking for fish somewhere on the wing and not sitting in a tree. There are two things eagle watchers need to remember; one, eagle watching is not a warm weather sport, and two; the nastier the weather the more likely we are to see eagles. If it's cold and a little rainy, that's when eagles sit in a tree and wait for better weather."

Although Hobbs calls these times on the lake "Eagle Cruises," remember that there is other wildlife to see as well. Great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks, and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks become part of the viewing fun.

No matter what wildlife you see, it's always great to be out on the water. Hobbs State Park provides a safe three-pontoon vessel, driver, and an interpreter to answer questions and share information about our national symbol, the bald eagle.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10 + tax. Children 6-12 $5 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. For information call: 479-789-5000.

Three guided hikes offered

It's a family tradition to hike a trail at an Arkansas State Park on the first day of the New Year and Hobbs is to offer three guided hikes.

First Day Hikes originated over 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The initiative targeted the first of January, the start of a new year, to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and the year-round recreation that can be experienced locally in state parks. Through the years, other states, including Arkansas, joined this health initiative.

Get your year off on the right foot with a hike on the trails of Hobbs State Park Conservation Area just east of Rogers. Three different guided tours will be available on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

• 10:30 a.m. -- 11:15 a.m. -- Join Park Interpreter Chris on this easy .5-mile hike as we discover the secrets of winter along the Sinking Stream Trail. Meet at the Sinking Stream Trailhead on Ark. Hwy. 12. (Same parking lot as the Van Winkle Trail)

• 11:30 a.m. -- 12:30 p.m. -- Join Jim and Diane Gately for an easy .5-mile stroll through the Historic Van Winkle Hollow and learn about the Van Winkle Mill, the largest in the state of Arkansas all through the 1870s. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places. Meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead on Ark. Hwy 12. This trail is barrier-free.

• 2 p.m. -- 3 p.m. -- Join Park Interpreter Chris on this 1.5-mile, moderately difficult loop through the hills of Shaddox Hollow as we see what we can discover in nature during the winter. Meet at Shaddox Hollow Trailhead on Ark. Hwy. 303. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water.

Photographer to speak on Bald Eagles

Mike Martin, an award-winning nature and wildlife photographer, and a native Arkansan, will be presenting a program on Bald Eagles at the Hobbs State Park visitor center at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

Martin has been an avid nature and wildlife photographer for over 28 years. His photos have been published by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, New York City Parks Department, the New York State Parks Department, the Florida Parks Department, and the California Parks Department. He has also had a number of his photos published by the Cornell University Ornithology Department's award-winning website, "All About Birds."

He has co-authored a book about the bald eagles of Arkansas. In both 2013 and 2014, Martin's bald eagle photos were featured photos in an annual "Wildlife" Magazine produced by the Mississippi Wildlife Federation. He will include many new photos that he has never before presented in his eagle programs. The program will be followed by a question and answer session.

Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Cost: Free -- Public invited

For information, call: 479-789-5000.

Wonders of Winter Wildlife presented

If the onset of "cabin fever" is beginning to set in, the Wonders of Winter Wildlife at Hobbs State Park will set you free. Bring the whole family.

• 9 -- 10:30 a.m. -- Birds N Breakfast: Free activity: Enjoy some coffee, juice, and donuts on us. The University of Arkansas will be catching songbirds, and then releasing them back into the wild. Bring a camera for close-up bird photos.

• 11 a.m. -- Live Birds of Prey: Free activity: Local wildlife rehabilitator, Lynn Sciumbato, will give her always popular "Raptor Rescue" program using live birds native to northwest Arkansas.

• Noon -- 4 p.m. -- Hikes, indoor programs, and crafts: Free Activities

• 3 -- 4:30 p.m. -- Eagle Watch Cruise: * Eagle Watch Cruise originates from Rocky Branch Marina.

Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

Cost: All activities free -- except Eagle Cruise

*Eagle cruises require pre-registration

Cost: $10+ tax/adult, $5+ tax/child 6-12

For information and to register for the eagle watch tour call: 479-789-5000.

Special Eagle Cruise offered

Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area offers eagle watch tours on Beaver Lake November 2019 through February 2020. On Jan. 11, 2020, Hobbs State Park, and the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will offer a very special and personal eagle watch cruise. This cruise will concentrate specifically on how to photograph eagles.

Tim Johnson of the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will begin with a lecture in the Hobbs visitor center at 1:30 p.m. The group will then head to Rocky Branch Marina for an eagle cruise beginning at 3 p.m. Johnson will stay with the group to answer questions.

Don't miss this uncommon opportunity to "pick the brain" of an accomplished wildlife photographer for an hour and a half.

Where: Hobbs State Park + Rocky Branch Marina

When: Jan. 11, 2020

^1:30 p.m. lecture in the Hobbs visitor center

^3 p.m. lake cruise starting from Rocky Branch Marina

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10 + tax. For information and to make reservations, call: 479-789-5000.

Ozark Forest Forensics is topic

Dr. Fred Paillet to reveal a new way to look at the Ozark woods in his upcoming talk at Hobbs State Park entitled, "Ozark Forest Forensics."

It's all about the science behind the scenery in our regional forests. As we go hiking, there are things right before our eyes that happened yesterday, or even a million years ago, that are easy to understand if we take pause to look at them.

As Dr. Paillet puts it in the new book Ozark Forest Forensics he co-authored, "The book interprets our natural surroundings in a way that enhances a simple walk in the scenic deciduous woodlands of the Ozark Mountain region. Explanations go beyond trees and their habitat to include other diverse subjects: the leaf litter beneath a hiker's feet, strategies used by wildflowers for pollination and seed dispersal, diseases that can ravage our forests, and forces active in the landscape that impact conservation efforts. I've added simplified line drawings to demonstrate specific points of interest in a way that visually-cluttered photographs cannot do."

Taking a little time to look at and understand your surroundings greatly adds to the enjoyment of any hike in the woods. Learn how to interpret those things you see and appreciate on a hike, but never much thought about before.

Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Cost: Free -- Public invited

For information, call: 479-789-5000.

