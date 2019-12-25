Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Nov. 4
Rainbow House Asian Bistro
143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Employee eating lunch in food expo area. Ready to eat chicken and egg rolls not date marked.
Noncritical violations: Trash receptacle not covered.
The Short Stop
18440 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: Employee drinking cups in use without lid and straw. No paper towels available.
Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.
Village Market
17047 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Potatoes being stored directly on floor of walk in cooler. Ice cream scoop being stored in non-cycling water when not in use.
Nov. 8
Pea Ridge Cafe/Lil M's Cafe
467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Paper towels not available at time of inspection at kitchen hand sink. Items in salad prep table including coleslaw, diced tomato, and diced cucumber above 41 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Frozen steaks thawing in open air.
Pea Ridge Football Concession
781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: None
Victoria Mexican Restaurant
155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with the handle buried in ice.
Diego's Mexican Grill
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Equipment blocking access to bar handwash sink.
Noncritical violations: Items being stored directly on floor of walk in cooler.
Nov. 14
Linda's Kids Daycare
2040 Park Circle, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: None
Viva El Taco Mexican Grill
1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods.
Noncritical violations: None
