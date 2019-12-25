Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Nov. 4

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee eating lunch in food expo area. Ready to eat chicken and egg rolls not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Trash receptacle not covered.

The Short Stop

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: Employee drinking cups in use without lid and straw. No paper towels available.

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Potatoes being stored directly on floor of walk in cooler. Ice cream scoop being stored in non-cycling water when not in use.

Nov. 8

Pea Ridge Cafe/Lil M's Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Paper towels not available at time of inspection at kitchen hand sink. Items in salad prep table including coleslaw, diced tomato, and diced cucumber above 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Frozen steaks thawing in open air.

Pea Ridge Football Concession

781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with the handle buried in ice.

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Equipment blocking access to bar handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: Items being stored directly on floor of walk in cooler.

Nov. 14

Linda's Kids Daycare

2040 Park Circle, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Editorial on 12/25/2019