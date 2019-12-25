Zaelea Harris, escorted by Duncan Artt, was crowned the 2019 Pea Ridge FFA Sweatheart at the annual Pea Ridge FFA barnwarming dance Saturday, Dec. 14.

Barnwarming is a tradition that students enjoy and look forward to every year. There were about 30 people at the event held at the Branded K. Students ate, dance and had a lot of fun. Students and guests also voted on the 2019 FFA Sweetheart.

The first runner up was Mikenley Travis, who was escorted by Rhett Snyder. Sweetheart candidates were Lindy Mabry escorted by Lane Ross, Samantha Berry escorted by Tyson Snow and Hailee Hayes escorted by Randy Cook.

Community on 12/25/2019