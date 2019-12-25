Jan. 2

Terry A. Skelton, 58, of Garfield, died Dec., 22, 2018. She was born May 11, 1960, in Beaumont, Miss., to Martin Shaw and Betty Henson Burnett.

Shirley Ann 'Cheyenne' Utter, 69, of Jacket, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in her home. She was born Nov. 27, 1949, in DeQueen, to Robert Jess Suggs and Annie May Brail Suggs.

Jan. 9

Arthur James Dicken Jr., 62, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 31, 2018, in his home. He was born May 24, 1956, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Arthur James Dicken, Sr. and June Laree Davis Dicken.

Mae Hamilton, 90, of Rogers, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in a local skilled care center. She was born Sept. 22, 1928, in Blockton, Iowa, to Leola Baker and Forest Jones.

Otis Warren Light, 78, died in Pea Ridge, on Dec. 31, 2018. He was born April 17, 1940, in Cave City, to Lehman and Elizabeth Lois (Boles) Light.

Mary G. Palmer, 91, died Jan. 3, 2019, in Rogers. She was born on July 2, 1927, in Aurora, Kans., to Dave and Viola (Smith) Vignery.

Donnie Lavern Schell, 81, of Tulsa, Okla., died Dec. 28, 2018, in his home. He was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Jane, Mo., to Hugh Franklin Schell and Velva LaFawn McCool Schell.

Barbara Alice Turner, 79, of Pea Ridge, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in her home. She was born May 31, 1939, in Kiowa, Okla., to George Goul Blankenship and Grace Nadine Frank Blankenship.

Edna Marie Weston, 74, of Garfield, died Dec. 30, 2018, in Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville. She was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Monte Ne, to John Ennis and Martha Castor Ennis.

Orval Douglas Wyatt, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 29, 2018, in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Big Canyon, Okla., to La Roy Wyatt and Trula Bell Tanner Wyatt.

Kurt Lindale Young, 36, of Fayetteville, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. He was born Nov. 21, 1982, in Dexter, Mo., to Kelly and Kim Young.

Jan. 16

William (Bill) H. Bassham, 89, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers He was born in Sand Springs, Okla., on Jan. 31, 1929, to Benjamin (Ben) Edgar Bassham and Sarah Elizabeth (Young) Bassham.

Bobby Glenn Bise, 84, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. He was born in Stuart, Okla., on June 23, 1934, to Thomas Jefferson and Runie Marie (Landcaster) Bise.

Dorothy Adaline Fisher, 102, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 6, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Oct. 3, 1916, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Bruce Miller John and Nina Florence Roush John.

Patricia Lynn Montrym, 77, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 9, 2019, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. She was born April 9, 1941, in West Frankfort, Ill., to Virgil Morthland and Martha Thurman Morthland.

Kenneth "Butch" Russell, 78, of Garfield, died Jan. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Rogers, to William Kent and Dorothy Hatfield Russell.

Jan. 23

Alan Dean Ash, 62, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Rogers, to Howard Dean Ash and Barbara Lolabelle McKenzie Ash.

Faye Katherine Foltz, 84, of Seligman, Mo., died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Legacy Village in Bentonville. She was born on Oct. 31, 1934, in Clinton, Ind., to Elmo and Ella (Lovell) Armstrong.

Zelphy Mae (Hobbs) Hadley, 78, of Bentonville, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Jan. 9, 1941, to Abe and Martha (Pearley) Hobbs.

Letha Faye Head, 98, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., (formerly of Bentonville) died Jan. 16, 2019. She was born on Feb. 20, 1920, in Caverna, Mo., to Robert H. and Alma (Slinkard) Spurlock.

Jewell (Julie) Faye MacCormack, 81, Lenexa, Kan., beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died on Jan. 11, 2019, at Olathe Hospice House. She was born in Garfield, on Sept. 8, 1937, the third daughter of Wilbur and Lina Ruddick.

Jan. 30

Ramona Lynne Barker, 64, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. She was born Nov. 16, 1954, to Jack Harmon Barker and Beverly June McGovney Barker.

Randle Ray Crawford, 72, of Bentonville, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Feb. 23, 1946, in Garfield, to Bennie Virgil Crawford and Opal Marie Dillman Crawford.

Robert Earl Dodd, 78, of Garfield, died Jan. 23, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Wichita, Kan., to Winton Roscoe Dodd and Willanna M. Harr Dodd.

William Clyde Edwards, 80, of, Bentonville, died Jan. 26, 2019, in Legacy Village Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Rogers, to Andrew Jackson Edwards and Minnie Elizabeth Neighbarger Edwards.

Kenneth Allen Norris, 91, of Gentry, died Jan. 23, 2019, in the VA Hospital in Fayetteville. He was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Walter Allen and Matilda Norris.

Linda Carol Taylor, 69, of Springdale, passed away Jan. 22, 2019, in Bentonville. She was born Nov. 19, 1949, in Eureka Springs, to Wesley Johnson and Mary Roach.

Judith Ann Wilson, 83, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 21, 2019. She was born on Nov. 17, 1935, in Jonesboro, to Harvey Newton Tuel and Alice Bowen Tuel.

Feb. 6

James Julian "Jim" Chasteen, 85, of Garfield, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. He was born Sept. 19, 1933, in the White County, community of Steprock to Jesse Lee "Sam" Chasteen and Nora Alta Wise Chasteen.

Deborah Jean Grimes, 58, of Rogers, died Jan., 29, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 16, 1960, in Hugoton, Kan., to Frank Alfred Loyd Smith Jr. and Velma Ruth Ratledge Smith.

Evelyn Carmie (Fultz) Hardcastle, 82, of Springdale, died Jan. 29, 2019. She was born July 24, 1936, in Osage, to Macy (Howerton) and Dewey Fultz.

Donald W. Stockton, 76, of Rogers, died Feb. 3 in Regency Hospital in Springdale.

George Ray Tyree, III, 48, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 3, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1970, in Walnut Creek, Calif., to George Ray Tyree II and Eula Belle Aulgur.

Feb. 13

James "Bill" Leon Gardner, 82, of Bentonville, died Feb. 5, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Garfield, to James Hugh Gardner and Ollie White Gardner.

Mary Ann Miller Hardy, 93, of Pea Ridge, died on Jan. 5, 2019, in Ashley Health and Rehab in Rogers. She was born in Pea Ridge on Sept. 26, 1925, to Ralph Miller and Frances Mae Webb Miller.

Donald Wayne Stockton, 76, of Rogers, died Feb. 3, 2019, in Regency Hospital in Springdale. He was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Tontitown, to Johnnie Woodrow (Woody) Stockton and Lena Mantegana Stockton.

Feb. 20

Barbara L. Ash, 82, of Pea Ridge died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Promenade Health & Rehab in Rogers. She was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Rogers, to Floyd Clifford McKenzie and Edith Weaver McKenzie.

James Alfred Townsend, 90, of Bentonville, died Feb. 16, 2019, in Hiwasse. He was born Jan. 2, 1929, in Rogers to Mack and Leona Townsend.

Feb. 27

Geraldine Ray Gilbertson, 76, of Seligman, Mo., and long-time resident of northwest Arkansas, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 4, 1943, to Raymond Floyd Mitchell and Lily Kathryn Rodgers Mitchell in Benton County.

Mildred Faye Haught, 86, of Seligman, Mo., died Feb. 23, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Lamar, to Raymond Guy Whitworth and Eva Leona Chesser Whitworth.

Delbert Bryson Sisco, 75, of Huntsville, died Feb. 20, 2019, at Autumn Hill Nursing Home in Berryville. He was born July 15, 1943, at Berryville to George Washington Sisco and Mary Frances Wright Sisco.

Barbara Jayne Carr Throneberry, 82, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 23, 2019, in Rogers. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on July 1, 1936.

March 6

Calvin Bertschy, 87, died March 3, 2019, in Rogers. He was born on Feb. 6, 1932, in Bentonville, to Louis and Narcissus (Looney) Bertschy.

Betty Lu Pautlitz Holland, 80, of Rogers, Ark., died Feb. 22, 2019. She was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Harvey, Ill., to Forrest Houts and Carmen Houts Kerr.

Charles Lee Moody, 59, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1959, in McAllister, Okla., to Melvin Lee Moody and Lottie May Cecil Moody.

Walter Clinton Snodgrass, 76, of Garfield, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2019, in his home. He was born April 14, 1942, in Wathena, Kan., to Leonard Ulysses Snodgrass and Inez Marjorie Minor Snodgrass.

Kenneth Carl Williams, 63, of Pea Ridge, died March 2, 2019 in Bentonville. He was born July 3, 1955, in Arkbuckle, Calif., to Elbert and Nola Dean Williams.

March 13

Bill Baxley, 86, died Friday, March 8, 2019, with his wife, Rhonda by his side. He was born April 30, 1933, in Dalhart, Dallam County, Texas, to William Riley Baxley and Hessie Mae (Guinn) Baxley.

Ronald "Weasel" Eugene Dunn, 65, of Garfield, died March 4, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Clinton, Okla., to Robert Richard and Clara Marie Hoelker Dunn.

William Lee "Bill" Edwards, 67, of Spavinaw, Okla., died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in OSU Medical in Tulsa. He was born in Florence, Colo., on Oct. 10, 1951, to William Hershal and Catherine Lee Mae Edwards.

Gary Wayne Ingram, 73, of Pea Ridge, died March 9, 2019, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., to Shelby Ingram and Martha Roye Ann Mason Ingram.

Larry Dwayne Trotter, 37, of Seligman, Mo., died March 5 in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He was born June 15, 1981, in Bentonville to Terry Lee Trotter and Evelyn Marie Trotter.

March 20

Edith Marie Bennett, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 16, 2019, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Durant, Miss., to Walter Issac Carnathan and Zula Swinney Carnathan.

George Thomas Blankenship Jr., 58, of West Fork, Ark., died March 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 8, 1960, in Columbus, Ga., to George Thomas Blankenship Sr. and Grace Ann Keogh Blankenship.

Mildred Irene Morgan, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 15, 2019, in Innisfree Nursing and Rehab in Rogers. She was born Oct. 4, 1933, in St. Paul, Kan., to Arthur George Yockey and Hazel Agnus Yawman Yockey.

James Leon Sorrell, 83, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark. He was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Elmstore, Ark., to Audie Lee Sorrell and Tola Anna Chester Sorrell.

March 27

Dale E. Buttram, 88, of Avoca, Ark., died Wednesday, March 20, in his daughter's home in Rogers, Ark. He was born May 7, 1930, in Warner, Okla., to Louise and Harry Buttram.

Richard Allen Henson, 73, of Pineville, Mo., died March 18 in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, in Bentonville to Floyd Eugene Henson and Anna Irene Sullivan Henson.

Richard Leonard Hurd, 86, of Garfield, died March 20 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Kansas City, Mo., to Ray Lewis Hurd and Bonnie Beaman.

Mildred Irene Morgan, 85, of Pea Ridge, died March 15 in Innisfree Nursing and Rehab in Rogers. She was born Oct. 4, 1933, in St. Paul, Kan., to Arthur George Yockey and Hazel Agnus Yawman Yockey.

Brian Harley Reeder, 68, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, March 24, 2019, peacefully at home in the care of Circle Of Life Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 27, 1950, to Francis Eudora Miles and Neely Reeder in Nowata, Okla.

"H.D." (Horace Douglas) Sharp, 99, died March 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, to John and Alice Smith Sharp in Olney, Texas.

April 3

Toni Lynne Hanna Canada, 59, of Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Little Rock, Ark., to Joe Branscum and Betty Hathaway.

Vivian Irene Clark, 94, of Garfield, Ark., died March 27, 2019, in Highland Health and Rehab. She was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Pineville, Mo., to Beryl and Devonia (Pendergraft) Skaggs, the fourth of seven children.

Susan Bales Hollaway, 86, of Ratcliff, Ark., died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Perkins, Okla., to Bluford and Margaret Webster.

Wilfred Hoyt, 90, of Garfield, died March 31, 2019, in Rogers. He was born June 13, 1928, in South Bend, Ind.

Ivan Lewis Pendergraft, 77, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Kosse, Texas, to Roger Franklin Pendergraft and Annie Laura Clawson Pendergraft.

Donna Kay Schroeder, 79, died March 23, 2019, in Rogers. She was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Marked Tree, Ark., to Elmers James Herman Schroeder and Johnnye Winston Shaw Schroeder.

April 10

Katherine Elizabeth Alexander, 57, of Bentonville, died in Joplin, Mo., on April 7, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1961, in Vallejo, Calif., to Major Louis Joseph Toupal Jr. and Sylvia Adele Toupal.

Florence Evelyn Bassham, 64, of Bella Vista, died April 7, in her home. She was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Bentonville to Thomas Marvin Curtis and Anna Louise Johnson Curtis.

Edna Mae Robinette, 85, of Gateway, Ark., died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in her home. She was born June 6, 1933, in Eagle Rock, Mo., to Roy Edgar Horton and May Louise (Gee) Horton.

Lewis Brown Simpson, 80, of Cave Springs, Ark., died March 30, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Monroe, N.C., to Jep Brown Simpson and Josephine Edwards Simpson.

April 17

Donald Nelson Bolen, 87, died in Rogers, Ark., on April 7, 2019. He was born April 8, 1931, in Pursley, Texas, to Edna Flynn.

Anna Mae Snodgrass, 90, of Hindsville, Ark., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Winslow, Ark., to Henry and Elizabeth Lee Ridenoure.

April 24

Florence Bell Johnson, 74, of Seligman, Mo., died April 15, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. She was born Sept. 19, 1944, in Marble, Ark., to Tom Berry and Goldie Marie Dickard Guess.

May 1

Jayme Eugene Bauerly, 55, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 27, 2019, in his home. He was born July 1, 1963, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Jackie LeRoy Bauerly and Sally Anne Russell Bauerly.

Steven Ray Pack, 64, of Bentonville, Ark., died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in his home. He was born May 10, 1954, in Springdale, Ark., to Robin Ray Pack and Jewell Irene Vire Pack.

Geri Lynn Shelton, 50, of Garfield, Ark., died April 20, 2019, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born July 1, 1968, in Rogers, Ark., to Wayne Leon Weston and Judy Katherine Evans Weston.

Robert Bradley Ring, 28, of Rogers, Ark., died April 20, 2019. He was born May 22, 1990, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Bradley and Rebecca Coon Ring.

The Rev. Larry M. Taylor, 72, died in Rogers, Ark., on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born to Wilburn and Thelma Taylor on June 5, 1946, in Wayton, Ark.

May 8

Michael Charles DeHart, 60, of Rogers, Ark., died April 24, 2019, in his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1958, to Jerry Eugene DeHart and Marlene Elizabeth Bourg DeHart in Lincoln, Neb.

James "Jim" Eldon Smedley, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died May 1, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Rochester, N.Y., to Dr. William Smedley and Margaret Breeden Smedley.

Robert L. Starling, 68, of Pea Ridge died May 4, 2019, in UAMS in Little Rock. He was born July 18, 1950, in Pinelevel, N.C., To Clyde V. Starling, Sr. and Mary L. Bruce Starling.

May 15

Delores Fay Wilkerson Hall, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Brightwater, Ark., oldest daughter of Benton Wolford Wilkerson and Lena Don Prophet, and eldest grandchild of Clum and Betty Wilkerson and George and Bess Prophet.

Mary Ruth Rogers Harris, 85, of Fayetteville, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in her home. She was born March 12, 1934, in Japton, Ark., to William "Tom" and Zola McChristian Rogers.

Judy Melvina Henson, 71, of Garfield, died May 10, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Bentonville, Ark., to Boyd Snoderly and Margie Wilma Edens Snoderly.

Rick T. Miller, 75, of Pierce City, Mo., died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. He was born on April 17, 1944, in Cassville, Mo., to C.S. "Bing" Miller and Geneva Blanche (Talbert) Miller.

May 22

Linda Lee Davidson, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday May 19, 2019, with loved ones by her side. She was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Gerald and Violet Buck.

Frances Ann Ellington, 78, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born June 10, 1940, in Clovis, N.M., to Roy and Irene (White) Sagely.

John Secor Leak, 94, of Cassville, Mo., died May 18, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Hickory Creek, Ark., to Marion Columbus Leak and Grace Secor Leak.

Christine Ann Smith, 66, of Pea Ridge, died May 19, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Albert Franklin Batchelor, Jr. and Patricia Dorthea Brunke Batchelor.

Charley W. Wright, 91, longtime businessman of Bentonville passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born July 31, 1927, in Heavener, Okla., to Sam and Ruth Viola McMahon Wright.

May 29

Jeffrey Lee McGarrah, 53, of Colcord, Okla., died Monday, May 20, 2019, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born on Feb.10, 1966, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Larry and Connie McGarrah.

June 5

Anna Irene Bailey, 90, of Garfield, died June 2, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born in Douthat, Okla., June 18, 1928, to Virgil Allen Farr and Clara Anna Janie Allen Farr.

Lance Lee Brown, 58, died May 27, 2019, of natural causes in his home in Pea Ridge. He was born Sept. 15, 1960, in Rogers, Ark., to Hoytte H. Brown and Dorothy Hamilton Brown.

Cheryl Elaine Pope, 64, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Wednesday night, May 29, 2019, in Fayetteville. Cheryl was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and led a life full of love and compassion.

Harley Dale Ramage, 25, of Rogers, died June 2, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident last week in Rogers. He was born July 23, 1993, in Baton Rouge, La., to Stephen Adams and Etta Ramage.

Deborah Lynn Yarberry, 66, died May 26, 2019, surrounded by her family at Barnes Jewish hospital in St Louis, Mo. She was born in Oceanside, Calif., on Jan. 14, 1953, to Wesley and Betty Rounds.

June 12

Johnny Lee Holliday, 68, of Seligman, Mo., died June 7, 2019, in his home. He was born April 15, 1951, in Gravette to Henry Austin and Patsy Roughton Holliday.

Willene Johnson, 83, of Rogers, died June 5, 2019, in Rogers. She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Speedwell, Tenn., to Rubin Lee and Florida Ethel Marsee.

Billy James Scott, 61, of Bella Vista, died June 6, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. He was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Rogers to Darrell and Etta Stover Scott.

June 19

Naomi Ruth Fauth, 89, of Garfield, died June 13, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Feb. 19, 1930, in St Joseph, Mo., to Andrew Nugent Dugger and Effie Carpenter Dugger.

Larry Dean Gundel, 62, of, Seligman, Mo., died June 14, 2019, in his home. He was born March 29, 1957, in Bentonville to Edward Gundel and Alice Jean Carden Gundel.

Alice J. Murdock, of Rogers, Ark., died May 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Ironton, Ohio, to Calvin and Louise Lambert.

Loyd "Tooter" Gene Sweat, 72, of Centerton, Ark., died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice House, Bentonville, Ark. He was born in Fifty Six, Ark., March 26, 1947, to Fannie and Vernon Sweat.

Master Sgt. Duel Walker Sr. of Seligman, Mo., died June 11, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 21, 1940, to Talbert and Liza Watson in Stilwell Okla.

June 26

Ronald Ray Jones, 68, of Neosho, Mo., died June 23.

David Lee Littrell, 64, of Huntsville, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in his home. He was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Berryville, Ark., to Melvin Littrell and Dorothy Kuhnert.

June Sybleleen (Harley) Moon, 85, died June 22, 2019. She was born April 6, 1934, to James Benjamin and Jewel (Pippin) Harley in Nottinghill, Mo.

Milbern Edward "Butch" Wilks, 60, of Rogers, died June 2, 2019, in Mercy Hospital of Northwest Arkansas. He was born June 21, 1958, at Rogers to Milbern Franklin Wilks and Virginia Mae Mahurin Wilks.

