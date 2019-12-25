District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Paul E. Baisch, 25, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kelly Ann Barfield, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Mabel D. Batres-Portillo, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Tonya J. Beard, 22, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Shauna Annette Brandenburg, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kolbrun Elan Bunting, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Shane R. Burnaman, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; improper passing, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Alanna Nadine Carron, 26, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Trey T. Daniels, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Daniel W. Davidson, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Chad E. Frank, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Arturo A. Garcia, 25, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Benjamin J. German, 27, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to yield to emergency vehicle, guilty

Joshua Clayton Hammond, 37, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Faith A. Honn, 20, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Kaitlin Marie Jacobs, 25, speeding, guilty

Kyle Wesley Kemp, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Daniel Dean Klingman, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Christopher Kevin Lott, 52, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Michael Mahurin, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Callie R. Mann, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Harley G. Mattox, 20, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, guilty

Melinda McDowell, 57, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Bobbie J. Miller, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Charolette Olmstead, 49, providing minors with tobacco products, etc., bond forfeit

Qwenton T. Parks, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Casey M. Pinkerton, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kaden Kendall Pope, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Tyler Lee Riddle, 21, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Trent Daniel Rogers, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Sarah R. Szabo, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Tamra Tarango, 22, contempt and failure to complete drug alcohol safety education program, nol prossed

Zachary Scott Taylor, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Georgina A. White, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Bethany Paige Williams, 31, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

