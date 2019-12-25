District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Paul E. Baisch, 25, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kelly Ann Barfield, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Mabel D. Batres-Portillo, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Tonya J. Beard, 22, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Shauna Annette Brandenburg, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kolbrun Elan Bunting, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Shane R. Burnaman, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; improper passing, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Alanna Nadine Carron, 26, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Trey T. Daniels, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Daniel W. Davidson, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Chad E. Frank, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Arturo A. Garcia, 25, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Benjamin J. German, 27, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to yield to emergency vehicle, guilty
Joshua Clayton Hammond, 37, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Faith A. Honn, 20, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Kaitlin Marie Jacobs, 25, speeding, guilty
Kyle Wesley Kemp, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Daniel Dean Klingman, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Christopher Kevin Lott, 52, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Michael Mahurin, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Callie R. Mann, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Harley G. Mattox, 20, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, guilty
Melinda McDowell, 57, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Bobbie J. Miller, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Charolette Olmstead, 49, providing minors with tobacco products, etc., bond forfeit
Qwenton T. Parks, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Casey M. Pinkerton, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kaden Kendall Pope, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Tyler Lee Riddle, 21, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Trent Daniel Rogers, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Sarah R. Szabo, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Tamra Tarango, 22, contempt and failure to complete drug alcohol safety education program, nol prossed
Zachary Scott Taylor, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Georgina A. White, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Bethany Paige Williams, 31, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guiltyGeneral News on 12/25/2019
