Stitched With Love

Stitched with Love had its monthly meeting on Nov. 19, 2019. There were 15 members present.

There were also two visitors to come and see what Stitched with Love was all about. Members look forward to having individuals to come and see what a great organization it is and what they do for the community.

This month in preparation for a Christmas Party at the December meeting, members cut extra quilt kits for the members to take home and sew. There was an update on the total number of quilts, hats and pillows delivered to Arkansas Children's, and Children's Northwest. Both hospitals continue to tell us how much the quilts are appreciated.

Members want to tell all of Stitched with Love members a great "THANK YOU" as they have now delivered more than 1,00+ quilts to the hospitals. They are looking forward to a special celebration at the Christmas party.

The next SWL meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec.17, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (basement), 1300 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge. Come and visit, meet new people, and see how to be a part of this wonderful group.

For information, call Linda 479-531-5381 or Cinda 479-644-9760.

