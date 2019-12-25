The Blackhawk boys and girls went on the road Tuesday, Dec. 17, and came back with convincing victories over the Huntsville Eagles, the girls winning 64-48 with the boys winning 55-48.

The games were non-conference affairs with the actual district game scheduled for play in Pea Ridge next semester. Huntsville is in the 4A-1 Eastern Division with Pea Ridge residing in the 4A-1 Western Division.

Game accounts:

Girls

Pea Ridge 64

Huntsville 48

Pea Ridge broke out on top from the outset, outscoring the Eagles 16-8 in the first period then gradually outdistancing them the rest of the way.

In the first quarter, junior Blakelee Winn sparked the surge with a trey and field goal for 5 points. Junior Josey Goldberg tossed in via a pair of free throws and a bucket as senior Alissa Short replicates that feat with a goal and free throws of her own. Junior Ravin Cawthon contributed with a trey in the rally.

Both teams got their offense in high gear in the second, as Huntsville poured through 18 points. However, the Hawks matched the Eagles adding an extra bucket as they outscored the hosts 20-18 to go into intermission with a 36-26 advantage. Junior Aidan Dayberry was the spark plug, ripping a pair of treys and two free throws. Cawthon dropped another 3-ball, with Winn and Goldberg hitting from the field. Sophomore Lauren Wright and junior Hayley West were two for two from the line with Short adding another point via the charity stripe.

The third quarter was also hotly contested with the Hawks adding a point to the overall lead, outscoring Huntsville 17-16 to open up a 53-42 lead going into the final stanza. Winn carried the load, scoring four times from the floor while converting both her free throws for 10 points. Short, Wright and Cawthon each had field goals with Short adding a free toss.

Winn scored two field goals in the final eight minutes, while hitting four free throws to keep the Eagles at bay. Goldberg added a field goal and Dayberry a free throw with the Hawk defense limiting Huntsville to just 6 points in the quarter to post a final 64-48 victory.

Winn led the scoring with 25 with Dayberry scoring 9, Short having 8, Cawthon 8, Goldberg 8, Wright 4 and West 2.

Boys

Pea Ridge 65

Huntsville 48

The boys started a but slow, trailing their hosts throughout the first half, but came on fast in the second half to post a come from behind win on the road 55-48.

Treys by seniors Hunter Rains and Noah Peterson and a pair of buckets by junior Greydon Edwards gave the Hawks 10 points but the Eagles countered with 14 to take a first quarter lead.

Defenses were tighter in the second quarter with both teams scoring less. Huntsville added to the overall lead by outscoring the Hawks 11-9 to take a 25-19 lead at the break. Pea Ridge got single field goals from seniors Rains, Wesley Wales, Brandon Whatley and Mazon Harris.

Things changed quickly in the third quarter as the Hawks exploded for 18 points while holding their hosts to just 9 as Pea Ridge surged ahead to lead 37-34 going into the last quarter. Peterson found his stroke, nailing three treys and a deuce for 11 points. Whatley lad trey and a basketball with Wales dropping in another inside shot.

While Huntsville shot better in the fourth, the Hawks were even more explosive, racking up 19 points to hold off their longtime rivals. The Eagles sought to limit Peterson by fouling him, but the senior guard blew up their strategy by hitting nine free throws while adding two field goals. Rains was three of four from the line with Whatley adding a field goal and Wales a free throw to wrap up the victory.

Peterson led the offense with 27 points with Whatley scoring 10, Rains 8, Wales 5, Edwards 4 and Harris 2.

Friday, Dec. 20, the Hawks were scheduled to face the Gentry Pioneers at home in the first game of a 12-game conference slate. The Gentry boys come in with an 11-0 record and a ninth place ranking in the MaxPreps State 4A Poll.

The Pioneer girls are also undefeated with a 10-0 mark and a No. 14 state ranking.

Pea Ridge is currently ranked No. 8 in the state with the boys ranked No. 18.

