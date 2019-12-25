Tuesday, Dec. 17
8:43 a.m. Karl Wayne Gilbert, 63, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Pea Ridge
Wednesday, Dec. 18
7:04 p.m. Walter Roberto Reyna, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; second-degree assault on a family or household member; two counts second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; first-degree criminal mischief
Thursday, Dec. 19
3:28 a.m. Robert Schuyler Harris, 31, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Bentonville
3:31 a.m. Jessica Marie Kimbrough, 24, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, felony non-financial identity fraud from Pea Ridge; failure to appear from RogersGeneral News on 12/25/2019
Print Headline: Benton County Jail
