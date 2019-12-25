The Christmas season can be summed up in one word -- incarnation.

It may seem like a huge theological word. Put simply, it means that "God became human."

It is astounding to think that the Creator of the universe who is infinite and holy, to be born of a village girl in an insignificant place called Bethlehem. "Incarnation" -- God became human. How amazing!

Sometimes it become clear that this joyous season has turned into a rush of commercialism; still, that does not prevent us from celebrating the incarnation. It is unfortunate that some trace the origin of the Christmas celebration from pagan roots. But that does not prevent us from celebrating the incarnation.

If we fast forward to three or four months later, we reflect on Jesus' substitutionary death, followed three days later by His triumphant resurrection (celebrated as Easter); these events could not have occurred if God did not choose to leave heaven to be born of a virgin.

Why Did God become man?

It is because of His undying, unfailing love for us. Sin separated us from God. But through Christ, God identified with our pain and struggles and made it possible for us to be reconciled to Him through Christ's death and resurrection.

Giving birth to God in human flesh is a challenging fact. God's purpose was, and still is, the reconciliation of two worlds separated by two very different ways of thinking -- the kingdom of God and humanity, each of which finds a representative in the Christ Child.

May this day be a blessed day as you celebrate the Reason for the Season -- the incarnation!

