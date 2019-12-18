Kindergarten teachers -- Ms. Elizabeth Ash, Mrs. Danelle Bounds, Mrs. Mindy Hanna and Mrs. Rica Shackelford
Special Education teacher -- Mrs. Chealsey Sappe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a stuffed animal. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear dresses. I'll read a Cinderella book.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a pony. I need a new house. I'll wear bracelet. I'll read about unicorns.
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a paw patrol stuffed animal sky. I need cake. I'll wear a dress. I'll read a biscuit book.
Love, Arianna
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Power wheel, nash car. I need might pup lookout tower. I'll wear my Santa pajamas. I'll read Pet the Cat with Christmas.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want dinosaurs. I need plastic meet for the dinosaurs. I'll wear Pea Ridge shorts, and a Turkey shirt for Thanksgiving. I'll read a dinosaur book.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a fan that pops open (folding hand fan). I need a phone (I know my mom won't let me). I'll wear a new pair of gloves. I'll read princess goods, There was an old Layd Who Swallowed a Pie.
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Pokemon Cards. I need Batmans. I'll wear a new Pikachu shirt. I'll read my Jesus book, a Pika book.
Love, Ezekiel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a puppy (a real one). I need new flip flogs because I don't have so many. I'll wear something that my mom has so we can be twinzies! I'll read an LOL doll book.
Love, Graceyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a dinosaur. I need candy. I'll wear a dinosaur shirt. I'll read a dino book.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want toy cars. I need new long-sleeved shirts. I'll wear a new hat. I'll read dinosaur books.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a new Iron Man toy because I lost mine. I need a new tablet. I'll wear a new Santa hat. I'll read about dinosaurs.
Love, Jamon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a toy bunny. I need an ipad. I'll wear necklace. I'll read about bunny rabbits.
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a puzzle. I need a Mickey Mouse Doll. I'll wear a dinosaur shirt. I'll read about snakes, the BIG ones.
Love, Jensen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a Barbie Doll or a toy doll. I need a new backpack. I'll wear new shoes. I'll read the Minnie Mouse book.
Love, Kinzie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a skateboard. I need a computer. I'll wear a cool shirt. I'll read about skateboards.
Love, Kiptyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want my own tablet because mine is broken. I need a race car. I'll wear a Christmas coat. I'll read a Star Wars book.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a little baby puppy a real one. I need paw patrol. I'll wear a new Elsa Costume. I'll read a princess book.
Love, Rain
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a gray baby doll. I need new shoes. I'll wear a dress. I'll read turkey or Christmas books.
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a Spiderman web shooter. I need protection. I'll wear an Iron Man costume. I'll read about Minecraft.
Love, Sol
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a very merry Christmas for all of my students! I need patience to make it to Christmas Break! I'll wear a bright smile everyday to school. I'll read Christmas stories of kindness and cheer everyday.
Love, Ms. Ash
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want baby doll clothes. I don't need anything. I'll wear a hat because I don's have that many. I'll read an Elsa book.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a puppy. I need some bullets. I'll wear some new red shoes. I'll read I'm a Little Pumpkin.
Love, Zander
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a toy Charmander. I need a shirt. I'll wear a hot. I'll read Pokemon books.
Love, Anistyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want some LOL's and Shopkins and Barbies. I need a Chelsey doll. I'll wear a gingerbread costume. I'll read Frosty.
Love, Jayleen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Hot wheels. I need one of the hot wheel toys. I'll wear a hot wheel hat. I'll read Minecraft books.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a PawPatrol car. I need a pumpkin. I'll wear shoes. I'll read Santa Clause books and Christmas books.
Love, GraceLynn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a RC car. I need clothes. I'll wear a T-ball shirt. I'll read 5 Little pumpkins.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want an alligator. I need a boy doll. I'll wear a cool shirt. I'll read 10 Little Ghosts.
Love, Toby
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want an elf on a shelf, and a stuffed animal. I need clothes. I'll wear elf on the shelf clothes. I'll read Dr. Seuss.
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a nerf gun. I need food. I'll wear elf clothes. I'll read dinosaur books.
Love, Luis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a dirt bike. I need a wallet. I'll wear a Santa suit and a hat. I'll read a Santa book.
Love, Zayne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a baby dog. I need some real cleaning stuff. I'll wear a sparkly dress. I'll read a short kitty book.
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a Spirit horse and a baby doll. I need some books to read. I'll wear a Santa dress that looks like Christmas trees. I'll read an Elsa book, because Elsa is my favorite character.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want sticky car that sticks on the wall and ceiling. I need a Santa dinosaur shirt. I'll wear Santa shoes. I'll read The Gingerbread Man.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Riden shoes that glow up. I need Turbo the really red robot. I'll wear shoes. I'll read Bob books.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a monster truck.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want magnets.
Love, Fernando
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want noodles.
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want drawing books and markers.
Love, JJ
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Spider-Man Presents.
Love, Johnnie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Elsa Toys.
Love, Mailey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Elmo toys, books and a baby shark.
Love, Piper
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Blue from Blues Clues.
Love, Trexon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Peppa Pig toys from Santa.
Love, Triston
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want Paw Patrol toys.
Love, Wayne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want puzzles and books.
Love, William
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want new decorations for my bedroom.
Merry Christmas, Bently
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a remote control car.
Merry Christmas, Izaiah
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a pet turtle.
Merry Christmas, Sydney
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want glittery stuff.
Merry Christmas, Dax
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want 4 princess chairs.
Merry Christmas, Addison
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want Mermaid Barbie.
Merry Christmas, Journee
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want iPhone.
Merry Christmas, Sully
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a hoverboard and Barbie Dolls.
Merry Christmas, Raelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want 2 computers that are not test computers.
Merry Christmas, Trey
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a music player.
Merry Christmas, Dalton
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want an LOL doll.
Merry Christmas, Kinley
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want the Minecraft game.
Merry Christmas, Adan
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a tablet to play on.
Merry Christmas, Jordon
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want some Barbie dolls.
Merry Christmas, Kayleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want some slime and a new bike.
Merry Christmas, Bella
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a robot and Transformers.
Merry Christmas, Colton
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a Hulk Toy.
Merry Christmas, Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a dog.
Merry Christmas, Sutton
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a pop the pig game, a Transformer, and a skatebord.
Merry Christmas, Owen
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a Jack Skellington costume.
Merry Christmas, Rowan
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want two guitars for me and my baby brother, and a big, creepy zombie costume.
Merry Christmas, Asher
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want an iPad, phone and an airplane.
Merry Christmas, Carson
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a car that you ride in and a remote control car.
Merry Christmas, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want two remote control monster trucks.
Merry Christmas, James
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want scruff a Luvs and Miraculous toys.
Merry Christmas, Emily
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent. I want a Nintendo Switch and a Pikachu control.
Merry Christmas, Quinn
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a skateboard and a 4 wheeler.
Merry Christmas, Tristen
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want some baby food for my baby, a purple dress, and a Jojo shirt.
Merry Christmas, Brianna
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent. I want an electric scooter, Pie-Face game, and a guitar.
Merry Christmas, Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been great. I want a skateboard, a gingerbread pillow, and a pack of gingerbread stickers.
Merry Christmas, Jace
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good. I want a real bunny and a cat.
Merry Christmas, Michel
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a remote control snake, a heart that says love that talks and a glow in the dark stars.
Merry Christmas, Judah
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a toy Barbie and a Barbie car.
Merry Christmas, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good. I want a new sleeping bag, a Ninja Turtle set, and an ice cream maker.
Merry Christmas, Lucas
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent. I want a unicorn, a bear, and a little tiny hear.
Merry Christmas, Nora
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent. I want a doll and headphones.
Merry Christmas, Sophia
Community on 12/18/2019
Print Headline: Santa Letters