Kindergarten teachers -- Ms. Elizabeth Ash, Mrs. Danelle Bounds, Mrs. Mindy Hanna and Mrs. Rica Shackelford

Special Education teacher -- Mrs. Chealsey Sappe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a stuffed animal. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear dresses. I'll read a Cinderella book.

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a pony. I need a new house. I'll wear bracelet. I'll read about unicorns.

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a paw patrol stuffed animal sky. I need cake. I'll wear a dress. I'll read a biscuit book.

Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Power wheel, nash car. I need might pup lookout tower. I'll wear my Santa pajamas. I'll read Pet the Cat with Christmas.

Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want dinosaurs. I need plastic meet for the dinosaurs. I'll wear Pea Ridge shorts, and a Turkey shirt for Thanksgiving. I'll read a dinosaur book.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a fan that pops open (folding hand fan). I need a phone (I know my mom won't let me). I'll wear a new pair of gloves. I'll read princess goods, There was an old Layd Who Swallowed a Pie.

Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Pokemon Cards. I need Batmans. I'll wear a new Pikachu shirt. I'll read my Jesus book, a Pika book.

Love, Ezekiel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a puppy (a real one). I need new flip flogs because I don't have so many. I'll wear something that my mom has so we can be twinzies! I'll read an LOL doll book.

Love, Graceyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a dinosaur. I need candy. I'll wear a dinosaur shirt. I'll read a dino book.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want toy cars. I need new long-sleeved shirts. I'll wear a new hat. I'll read dinosaur books.

Love, James

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a new Iron Man toy because I lost mine. I need a new tablet. I'll wear a new Santa hat. I'll read about dinosaurs.

Love, Jamon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a toy bunny. I need an ipad. I'll wear necklace. I'll read about bunny rabbits.

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a puzzle. I need a Mickey Mouse Doll. I'll wear a dinosaur shirt. I'll read about snakes, the BIG ones.

Love, Jensen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a Barbie Doll or a toy doll. I need a new backpack. I'll wear new shoes. I'll read the Minnie Mouse book.

Love, Kinzie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a skateboard. I need a computer. I'll wear a cool shirt. I'll read about skateboards.

Love, Kiptyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want my own tablet because mine is broken. I need a race car. I'll wear a Christmas coat. I'll read a Star Wars book.

Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a little baby puppy a real one. I need paw patrol. I'll wear a new Elsa Costume. I'll read a princess book.

Love, Rain

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a gray baby doll. I need new shoes. I'll wear a dress. I'll read turkey or Christmas books.

Love, Savannah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a Spiderman web shooter. I need protection. I'll wear an Iron Man costume. I'll read about Minecraft.

Love, Sol

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a very merry Christmas for all of my students! I need patience to make it to Christmas Break! I'll wear a bright smile everyday to school. I'll read Christmas stories of kindness and cheer everyday.

Love, Ms. Ash

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want baby doll clothes. I don't need anything. I'll wear a hat because I don's have that many. I'll read an Elsa book.

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a puppy. I need some bullets. I'll wear some new red shoes. I'll read I'm a Little Pumpkin.

Love, Zander

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a toy Charmander. I need a shirt. I'll wear a hot. I'll read Pokemon books.

Love, Anistyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want some LOL's and Shopkins and Barbies. I need a Chelsey doll. I'll wear a gingerbread costume. I'll read Frosty.

Love, Jayleen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Hot wheels. I need one of the hot wheel toys. I'll wear a hot wheel hat. I'll read Minecraft books.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a PawPatrol car. I need a pumpkin. I'll wear shoes. I'll read Santa Clause books and Christmas books.

Love, GraceLynn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a RC car. I need clothes. I'll wear a T-ball shirt. I'll read 5 Little pumpkins.

Love, Kaden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want an alligator. I need a boy doll. I'll wear a cool shirt. I'll read 10 Little Ghosts.

Love, Toby

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want an elf on a shelf, and a stuffed animal. I need clothes. I'll wear elf on the shelf clothes. I'll read Dr. Seuss.

Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a nerf gun. I need food. I'll wear elf clothes. I'll read dinosaur books.

Love, Luis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a dirt bike. I need a wallet. I'll wear a Santa suit and a hat. I'll read a Santa book.

Love, Zayne

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a baby dog. I need some real cleaning stuff. I'll wear a sparkly dress. I'll read a short kitty book.

Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a Spirit horse and a baby doll. I need some books to read. I'll wear a Santa dress that looks like Christmas trees. I'll read an Elsa book, because Elsa is my favorite character.

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want sticky car that sticks on the wall and ceiling. I need a Santa dinosaur shirt. I'll wear Santa shoes. I'll read The Gingerbread Man.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Riden shoes that glow up. I need Turbo the really red robot. I'll wear shoes. I'll read Bob books.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a monster truck.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want magnets.

Love, Fernando

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want noodles.

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want drawing books and markers.

Love, JJ

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Spider-Man Presents.

Love, Johnnie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Elsa Toys.

Love, Mailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Elmo toys, books and a baby shark.

Love, Piper

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Blue from Blues Clues.

Love, Trexon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Peppa Pig toys from Santa.

Love, Triston

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want Paw Patrol toys.

Love, Wayne

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want puzzles and books.

Love, William

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want new decorations for my bedroom.

Merry Christmas, Bently

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a remote control car.

Merry Christmas, Izaiah

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a pet turtle.

Merry Christmas, Sydney

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want glittery stuff.

Merry Christmas, Dax

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want 4 princess chairs.

Merry Christmas, Addison

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want Mermaid Barbie.

Merry Christmas, Journee

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want iPhone.

Merry Christmas, Sully

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a hoverboard and Barbie Dolls.

Merry Christmas, Raelyn

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want 2 computers that are not test computers.

Merry Christmas, Trey

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a music player.

Merry Christmas, Dalton

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want an LOL doll.

Merry Christmas, Kinley

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want the Minecraft game.

Merry Christmas, Adan

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a tablet to play on.

Merry Christmas, Jordon

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want some Barbie dolls.

Merry Christmas, Kayleigh

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want some slime and a new bike.

Merry Christmas, Bella

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a robot and Transformers.

Merry Christmas, Colton

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a Hulk Toy.

Merry Christmas, Luke

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a dog.

Merry Christmas, Sutton

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want a pop the pig game, a Transformer, and a skatebord.

Merry Christmas, Owen

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a Jack Skellington costume.

Merry Christmas, Rowan

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want two guitars for me and my baby brother, and a big, creepy zombie costume.

Merry Christmas, Asher

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want an iPad, phone and an airplane.

Merry Christmas, Carson

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a car that you ride in and a remote control car.

Merry Christmas, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want two remote control monster trucks.

Merry Christmas, James

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want scruff a Luvs and Miraculous toys.

Merry Christmas, Emily

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent. I want a Nintendo Switch and a Pikachu control.

Merry Christmas, Quinn

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a skateboard and a 4 wheeler.

Merry Christmas, Tristen

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want some baby food for my baby, a purple dress, and a Jojo shirt.

Merry Christmas, Brianna

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent. I want an electric scooter, Pie-Face game, and a guitar.

Merry Christmas, Mason

Dear Santa,

I have been great. I want a skateboard, a gingerbread pillow, and a pack of gingerbread stickers.

Merry Christmas, Jace

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty good. I want a real bunny and a cat.

Merry Christmas, Michel

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a remote control snake, a heart that says love that talks and a glow in the dark stars.

Merry Christmas, Judah

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a toy Barbie and a Barbie car.

Merry Christmas, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty good. I want a new sleeping bag, a Ninja Turtle set, and an ice cream maker.

Merry Christmas, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent. I want a unicorn, a bear, and a little tiny hear.

Merry Christmas, Nora

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent. I want a doll and headphones.

Merry Christmas, Sophia

