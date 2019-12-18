Second grade teachers -- Mrs. Michelle Kimble, Mrs. Valerie Hooten, Ms. Danielle Campbell, Mrs. Sara Claytor and Mrs. Vickie Kennemer

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Hover board, a PS4 with Undertale game and 200 dollars. My favorite reindeer is Comet because I like space.

Your Friend,

Awesome

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: cat stuff animal, see my dad and see my cat. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Josie

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a smart watch, a sonic the hedgehog backpack and a sega shirt. My favorite reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

Brylee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a laptop, a dog and a mansion. My favorite reindeer is blitzen.

Your Friend,

Zane

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut to have LOL Bos, I wut to have a makeup kit and I wut to have a two elfs. My favorite reindeer is ruedoff.

Your Friend,

Kiara

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Nintendo switch, pack of pokemon cards and dark chocolate. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a tiny car, vet kit, and stufft puppy. My favorite reindeer is cupid.

Your Friend,

Rikki

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: slime kit, squishie and scrunchies. My favorite reindeer is donner.

Your Friend,

Presley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a bik, a toy kor and tenda swich. My favorite reindeer is Daner.

Your Friend,

Hanniel

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a wut a LOL and a doll, I wut a nekiss and a suoneys an I wut a bows. My favorite reindeer is ruedoff.

Your Friend,

Lily

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: cars, tran and cat. My favorite reindeer is rudove.

Your Friend,

Damian

Dear Santa,

This year I have been in the middle of naught or nice. For Christmas, I would like: Rimot controle car, prtend gun and football. My favorite reindeer is Rootof.

Your Friend,

Braxten

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Nintendo switch, Iphone 6 and 200$/100$. My favorite reindeer is commet.

Your Friend,

Braden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Gazilla final wars, burning godzilla and Iee u and Pikmin 3. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph the red nosed raindeer.

Your Friend,

Landon

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: is muny, slime and a iplde. My favorite reindeer is rofe.

Your Friend,

Jasmine

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a not willes, slime and iphone. My favorite reindeer is dasher.

Your Friend,

Octavia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a vega P.S. look it up, a hanging punchin bag, and laptop. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Asher

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: is a LOL, a cadybock and slime. My favorite reindeer is Rodof Red nos Radeg.

Your Friend,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: smart watch, new hoodie, and real cotton cands marer. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Kenzee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a viron, a hallr codr and osowe a bay blade. My favorite reindeer is rodof.

Your Friend,

Eli

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a fit bit, toothless hatchamal and puppy. My favorite reindeer is Ruldphof.

Your Friend,

Emma

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: slime, slime kit and a real puppy dog please santa. My favorite reindeer is rodolph the red nose reindeer.

Your Friend,

Bristol

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: smart watch, emoji neckles and narwal neckles. My favorite reindeer is Ruldphof.

Your Friend,

Mary

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: a drum set, huvr bord and sat bord. My favorite reindeer is dosin.

Your Friend,

Trent

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: arts and crafts, boots, cekers vanes and colthes. My favorite reindeer is Roodoff.

Your Friend,

Kyra

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Husky, a 2nd elf and enytang. My favorite reindeer is Ruldof.

Your Friend,

Balee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: phone and art tike. My favorite reindeer is rooldoof.

Your Friend,

Kowen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL Doll camper, iphone and black and white hamster. My favorite reindeer is roldof.

Your Friend,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: two hachamals, slime set choker, choclet candy, choclet cookies and a stufft anamal from Pow potrol and her name is Sky. My favorite reindeer is roudolph.

Your Friend,

Isabella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a horse sable Christmas in oald. My favorite reindeer is I will be nice.

Your Friend,

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: iphone, pastells and canvisis. My favorite reindeer if Dash.

Your Friend,

Farah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: PS4, rckru and Hotub.

Your Friend,

Rydan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: books and books, gum and my famaly and slime and more books. My favorite reindeer is Blitsin.

Your Friend,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: toy cat, toy dog and toy rabbit. My favorite reindeer is Rodolph the red nose reindeer.

Your Friend,

Jasmine

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a huvr brd. My favorite reindeer is ruldfe.

Your Friend,

Konnor

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL dols, 11000 cabr, maygup and a pet hrst weyland. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Savannah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a xbox.

Your Friend,

Sayer

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: slim, a lamp and dardy haws. My favorite reindeer is cupid.

Your Friend,

Brilly

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: xbox, phone and big mac. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Colen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a lot of WWE toys, tons of football cards and cande. My favorite reindeer is comit.

Your Friend,

Phoenixx

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: house for Mrs. Hooton, frozen two stuff and unicorn stuff. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Kayla

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: slime kit, inflated fyl cristmis tree and PS4. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Reed

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: COS, Shos and a vieopar 400. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Eli

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. for Christmas, I would like: a phone, smart woch and some XoXo toys. My favorite reindeer is Roodolf.

Your Friend,

Kadence

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: phone, xbox 360 and tv. My favorite reindeer is comit.

Your Friend,

Xavier

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 1943 pinball mouchin and trumpet. My favorite reindeer is prancer, rhodoph, dixen and dasher.

Your Friend,

Rylee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a toy pug, a rile pug and ipone. My favorite reindeer is Pranser.

Your Friend,

Rylee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Huvrbord, canvases and easels and 100 gift card. My favorite reindeer is Rudoff.

Your Friend,

Hunter

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Agor goo galixoy, a bunch of scrunchies and LOL pet ???. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty. For Christmas, I would like: branow LG phoon, a King Kong toy and the Batman game. My favorite reindeer is roudof.

Your Friend,

Arturo

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a bunch of pens, pleased; some scrunchys, pleased a a elf on a shelf, pleased. Thank you so much for presents! My favorite reindeer is Rudoff the red nose reindeer.

Your Friend,

Paisley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been ?naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: a nedw IPad, a new Xbox1 controller and Art set. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Blck cr, tmak mif ni, hap 1,0000500. My favorite reindeer is Dcr.

Your Friend,

Allyna

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: hoverbord and fluffy slime, LOL's and suprise. My favorite reindeer is rodalph the red nose reindeer.

Your Friend,

No Name

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a lot of LOL, umarikin doll and slime. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Kylee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: pc lear, ie ut 1000$, ie wut 1,000001 and 30000$. My favorite reindeer is red nos reindar.

Your Friend,

Riley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 1,000$, santa hat and a elf. My favorite reindeer is comit.

Your Friend,

Micah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a phone, a doll house, a Barbie doll, a hoverbord and a creapy creapy stupby. My favorite reindeer is Roodoof.

Your Friend,

Isabella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 1,000 reel mony, a new bike with no traning weel. My favorite reindeer is comet and blitsin, all of yore reindeer.

Your Friend,

Blaine

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: iphone 11 XPro, nintendo switch, 3,000 LOL's and 30000 Dollers.

My favorite reindeer is cupid and dasher.

Your Friend,

Brie

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: really big present, I Phone 11 Pro Max, VSCO Bottle, air pods, rainbow scruncies, the cuties panda, little backpack, and 20 galaxy panda squisheys. My vaforite reindeer is rood off the red nose raindeer. I understand if I do not seasearv so much all of this stuff and I know.

Your Friend,

Adley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Popsket, I Phon 11 Pro Max and little mabe. My favorite reindeer is Roodolh with his nose so bright. PS trying to catch you.

Your Friend,

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: slime, skrungies, Iphone 11 Pro Max, cow girl boots size 1 in a half, fire stick TV. My favorite reindeer is Roodoff the red nose reindeer. dear sant you are the best all of yuor reindeer are cute cause I went to Bronson and seen you.

Your Friend,

Alexsys

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: air pods, iphone 11, drone, tv, book or other. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Royce

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: slime, iphone 11 max and coke. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Haylie

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a I Phone make it white, a horse that move a creapy, creapy doll. My favorite reindeer is rudof.

Your Friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 100$ or cat hretse, a womot fee cored, a fornite rocik lochr and nrf. My favorite reindeer is coppet.

Your Friend,

Jax

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a very Merry Christmas. I've been pritty good. For Christmas I want a m0nny fake elf to play with my doll. I need some art supliys. I would also like some my life doll clothes and baby alive clothes. Roes are red volite and white Santas are sweet so is Sprite.

Love,

Dixie

Dear Santa,

Merry chrismas! This is chrismas, I want gleaner, a american girl doll, more paper. I want a fake elf. A nail desinger. this year I have been trying to be good. Molly is the best elf ever. I love you.

Love,

Kelia

Dear Santa,

I think i've been pretty good this year. What I want for Christmas is a big nerf. I wanna pey I nob. I want a set of big ???. I want a set of min. Next I want for wheeler next slime. my dog is 13 year old and blind and deaf. I decided to get a new pup. I will still play with my old dog.

Love,

Garren

Dear Santa,

I want for Chrismis is LOL, iPad and a art supie.

Love,

Amy

Dear Santa,

I want a doll and a doll house for Chrismas. I been good every year for all Chrismas to see a doll and a doll house is all I want for Chrismas. That is all I want for Chrismas Santa. I like for Chrismas to see all of Chrismas.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

My year has ben awsome. Well in rogers the roads are getting slik. It's good I come to a Pearidge shcool. It's way more closer to my house anyways. that makes alout of sence. Why my parnets put me in this shcool.

Love,

Diesel

I have been trying so hard to be good this year. I have been taning gad ccar ok. My year has been okay. So Kai. Her are some I want for Chrismas. Baby alive doll, rain boots and a book.

Love,

Mercer

Dear Santa,

Your a wonderful person and you are in my heart that is big and kind. I like it wehn you chose prestns for good . The best time of year. Do you live in the north polw with all it red warm stuff you probably swet a lot?

Love,

Braxton

Dear Santa,

Is it ok for Christmas santa if I can get a Nintendo Switch. Also could I have gogles tooo and just to tell you Hermy my elf this year I am keeping a eye on him and this he is still funny but ya he is still funny.

Love,

Maddox

Dear Santa,

I wish I get a alarm clook. I allso wunt a iPod a cron doock a hed phones.

Love,

Kayti

Dear Santa,

I had a good merry crismas haliday a good weekend day, a fall weekend day and happy days week in school. i love you santa. You are the best Santa like all the home. fyo

Love,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

I had a good day. I hop you did to. Wunt I wunt a new Jedi some Food, one bis leas and a 4 olvinsrs toys. I polto and a bunch of love to ever one and want a scot bord.

Love,

Liam

Dear Santa,

I want for crismus is a new hous to live and not live with my grenma and I also want some candey and some skates a new TV fust for me plase and new rovr and plase tha hous .

Love,

Bryce

Dear Santa,

I know that you know what I want but I would like to tell you all about my year first went to open hous then I went to lavdktice then I went to ozark then I went to the chrimis party then I went to my vncl Jne Korthanks giving and I will tell you what I want , I want I drone and a rc car.

Love,

Murray

Dear Santa,

My year has been good so far. For Christmas I want a skateboard, slime kit, fingerling and world peace for your hreat. I will leave chcalate chip cookies for you.

Love,

Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a gret day. What I want is LOL, rock kit, rocks and a real pupy.

Love,

Rylie

Dear Santa,

I want a football and a big joe and a hot wheele trake with come cars with it and a re truck and a traler with a puker and fork and a nintendo switch and a pook and rc jeep and a boat with a traler that come book with it and a drawing.

Love,

Brandell

Dear Santa,

I thank Ive been pritty good this year. I would like a remoot toy car. I would like to uhe rap a hat is go Kolby nhit a nome run rov my Mom and Dad.

Love,

Kal

Dear Santa,

I want for chrismeis is: one book and a jump rope and I rilley want a elf onthe shelf. I never had one befor. My therd, thing is a coulring book and I will like is some chrismeis boots. My forth thing is a lol pet and a lol doll and I will want a nuthr book I will like a new back pak and slime.

Love,

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I want a enascar stuff toy. Sonic suff and more that is I wan for Christmas.

Love,

Connor

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty nice this year. These are somethings I want some books, hot wheels a dog stuffed animl and I wnat a lot of books. That is all I want.

Love,

Deshon

Dear Santa,

What I want for christmas is my one top touth, a robot dog, lols, amirecin girl doll, baby alive, paper panet, my on elf, nail deziner, doll house, a baby flipsey, art set, crans. markers, babys, books, a bord with markers. Santa I hope you have a grate christmas.

Love,

Hadlee

Dear Santa,

Everyone loves you and the hole wold and you give pressents to every one and we all love you so much and everyone and a lot of kids loves you and kids want pressents and we all love you.

Love,

Makayla

Community on 12/18/2019