Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Santa Letters by Staff reports | December 18, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

First grade teachers -- Mrs. Sarah Lamer, Mrs. Lauren Reid, Mrs. Dawnitta Henson, Mrs. Jamie Rogers and Mrs. Morganne Ritter (split first & sec0nd grade) and Mrs. Sara Claytor

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: can you ples gime for wheeler and remote fire truck gif. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Reed

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: Dogman: The Next Book, a pet hamster and Lil Petey (Super hero. Dog-Man the same. My favorite reindeer is Vixson.

Your Friend,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I want a hover board, I want a neu car for my mom, and I want a cat. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Asher

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a onudol vat gos up to my chin, a big i9p vat I can rde in and a stalucop faf yoo. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a hoow bike, a Frozen 2 Elsa costum and a Hachuml. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Emma

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Power ranger toy and Power ranger Game. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Silas

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt a gamboy chair, I wunt 1,000,000,000,000 gam boy gams and I wunt a labrgene. My favorite reindeer is rodof.

Your Friend,

Asher

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut lasr toe, I wut neclis and I wut a braslis. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Ben

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Slkit, lrpbcn and naudesk. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Ron

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: Bic RC, Enomis RC and rok klmr RC. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Eithr7

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a new ipad tat is pinck, mi sistr a new pink ipad for willr. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Ireland

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Mixsup slyme, a macup cet and a woch trete pet. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

RiseleeAnn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Can i plece have nikes, can I plece have Nerf guns, and can I plece have a 4 wheeler. My favorite reindeer is Donner.

Your Friend,

Parker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wat a mrmad that you cant see my fet, I wat a gif card to go to the slime stodo. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Cami

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a box erle, a buch of lip glos and a Poh. My favorite Reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

Mary Kate

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a telloscope, some pop pop pets and spred the gossfol with some Bible. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Eleza

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wont a hachamoll, I want a big LOL pach and I wont a sqisey Bone. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kambri

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt scase, a cinchin set and a randeer stuf annimll. My favorite reindeer is Vixen.

Your Friend,

Braeley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a xbox Ebo, lintus tlz and slim. My favorite reindeer is Danr.

Your Friend,

Liam

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pokemon cards, phone and $100. My favorite reindeer is rudof.

Your Friend,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: $100, American girl doll, and Barbie house. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf and Dasher.

Your Friend,

Summer

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Rudolf, Spideman and $100. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Anthoney

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fairy garden, Barby Caf and phone.

Your Friend,

Lola

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: IPS accessories, LOLs and IPS. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Elleanor

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: vdt Ipad, voisc and drn. My favorite reindeer is rlfol.

Your Friend,

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: basketball, toys and $100. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: lego sets, otsid lego sets and hose boto. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Tuck

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 1000000000 Robuks, book tricks and suft anumls turtles.

Your Friend,

Dalton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: dance mat, sticky wiper and d.s. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Ruby

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut a phone, I wut pokemon cards and I wut toblet. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Allison

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: AGD ice cream truck, AGD Bathroom and Polariod cards. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf, Cumet, Donner, Vixen and Dasher.

Your Friend,

Aubree

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hover board, $100 and Dance mat. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf, Vixen and Blitzen.

Your Friend,

Hazel

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: horses, Barby and AGD Ice Cream truck. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Maledy

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Minecraft toys, Robucks and phone. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Ember

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a iron for christmas, but a orinl iron and a bumrbearb. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Tucker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: phone, dance mat and $100. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Addison

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Ntldosyith, 2na2 and acupuvco. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Ryder

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pokemon and $100. My favorite reindeer is rudolf.

Your Friend,

Dayton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Shlic, Barbe and LOL. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Maledy

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Phone= hurs, $100 and Pokemon. My favorite reindeer is Donr.

Your Friend,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: My students to continue their love for Math, my students to grow and learn everyday, and a new kitchen sink! My favorite reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

Mrs. Henson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Tenosoich, Fon and paw patr. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: tablit, toes, and dog. My favorite reindeer is femle.

Your Friend,

Jacen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a LOL doll, a Babydoll and toy puppy. My favorite reindeer is rodof.

Your Friend,

Marlee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Lololopses, Lotoflooks and Boxs girl. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: mokinchochruck, xbox and watrproovwoch. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Kaden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Mijrem pupe, LOL Fuse spris pet and legos. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Cara

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: a car, a truck and a rabit. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.

Your Friend,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fortnite guns, new hed phones and Ipad. My favorite reindeer is Francer.

Your Friend,

Easton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a nintendo switch, a bike and a phone. My favorite reindeer is Vixcen.

Your Friend,

Alex

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: nut lelliw, scab bol and nut tevow. My favorite reindeer is forewil.

Your Friend,

Gracee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut plashph, I wut moodrw and I wut futblow. My favorite reindeer is rodof.

Your Friend,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: doll home, baby doll and bike. My favorite reindeer is Roobof.

Your Friend,

Makayla

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: walky talkys, food set and slime kit. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kamry

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Baby pug, girl and brown, a paere of vans rambow and shell neckle's plese! My favorite reindeer is Rootoof.

Your Friend,

Ella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: noow shoos, nrf gun and legos. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Jase

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: nrf gun, ltl wood bdianos and elasi orsigroso. My favorite reindeer is Woodoff.

Your Friend,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: x box 1, new shoes and new bike. My favorite reindeer is dasher.

Your Friend,

Tucker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Barbie RC car, 2019 holluday Barbie doll and Pink and blak sparkly dert bike. My favorite reindeer is Vicksin.

Your Friend,

Amity

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a teddy bear hamster, LOL doll and scrunchese. My favorite reindeer is coopid.

Your Friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a big LOL ball, a snap it and I wat a pupy. My favorite reindeer is Vixin.

Your Friend,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wat Merkin doll closs, a ril cat and a fet ma Sotr. My favorite reindeer is Ruedof.

Your Friend,

Breeley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: for my famaly to hav a nis crismis, for snow and a radyoe. My favorite reindeer is Vixin.

Your Friend,

Ellie

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Legoz, pupe and Frede. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hot idweesee mahsin3, Masne xbot manLar and hotidweeseemahsin. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.

Your Friend,

Caden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I would like a dog for Mrs Rittr, the nis fane xbx and Flniwe I wont is a nuw cats. My favorite reindeer is Rudoff.

Your Friend,

Donita

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Dron and a TV, and Wi and Nodo Swefh. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Nightengale

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty. For Christmas, I would like: A snin Godzilla toy, amnal. My favorite reindeer is rudof.

Your Friend,

Alex

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a babby pushrs. I kan push my babby, nexst I wud lik a babby paihned. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Emma Coco

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Nintendo Swich, a iPhone 11 ProMax and a camra. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Oakley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOLs, Borbes, and makupe. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a rl littl Boser pupy, Xbox and dish and plates. My favorite reindeer is Rudolllf.

Your Friend,

Sara

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a toy gun, wuhtaclit and basetbl. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Aranash

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pre kalf, I wot isem supr and I wot u da lo es ism. My favorite reindeer is Robof.

Your Friend,

Stacie

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: lagoss, macup stand and a LOLO shrgy. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.

Your Friend,

Aliy??

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pcg for puss. My favorite reindeer if rudof.

Your Friend,

Wilcuts

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL, a phone and lots of ????. My favorite reindeer is robof.

Your Friend,

Rina

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Ntendo Swich and rase crs with trax. My favorite reindeer is dashr.

Your Friend,

Klynnez

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: xbox, ntendo switch and hot welse. My favorite reindeer is rudoph.

Your Friend,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: prfoom, pink and purple pins and blue pins and a now swedr for my Mom. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Kamryn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: prfoom, pink and purple pins and blue pins and a now swedr for my Mom. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Bristen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Luigi mansen 3, Pokemon cards and pokemon sord and sheeld. My favorite reindeer is rudeoph.

Your Friend,

Dalton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fren, robot and rlb3. My favorite reinder is rodf.

Your Friend,

Hunter

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a toy cat, a toy dog and toy LOL. My favorite reindeer is Robof.

Your Friend,

Brooke

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: little tikes, netendo swich and phone. My favorite reindeer is rudoph.

Your Friend,

Phoenix

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: yewwunto ptotetrhy, wunt x ??? and flnie yey wud lol pep. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

RJ.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pick me pops, lot of squshes and a bos squshes, and a big bukit of slime. My favorite reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

Sunshyne

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: hots, surprise me but girl toy surprise. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: hats, nutcracker # cheer and carbigan. My favority reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kary

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Rudolph, fonite htee and mrotechoebote. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Koybin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: rollr skaz, amorrtuk and rogboof nos toy. My favorite reindeer is Rooboff.

Your Friend,

Anrona

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 100 day blades, play stashen 4 Maden and my famley. My favorite reindeer is Rudoiph.

Your Friend,

Parker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a big bukit of slime, a big scwishy, and just sprise me. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Britney

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: surpise me, surprise me, surprise me. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Dodge

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: VSCO kit, slime kit and fake nalse. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Avery

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: babladep, pashes and sopis me a boy toy. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Clatin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Iphone XR and trampalene. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Reagan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Iphone XR, Hovor, and trampalin. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Gage

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: supris me, supris me, supris me. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Dante

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: kind on crismis, no name caling and a good crismis. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Anna Bella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a fone and a ipod, and spriz me but can't be a brbe dol. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Adrsen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: ntendo swich, i phone XR and leffy puppet. My favorite reindeer is Dancer.

Your Friend,

Cordon

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: xbox 360, skateboard and suprise. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Kasen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: burbie doll and cristls, blue, clear, red and silver. My favorite reindeer is Donner.

Your Friekd,

Aliyah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a fone that I can not call on, a cristle clecshan and a craft box even biger than my other one. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Anna

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL, Rudolph toy and LOL clothing. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

No Name

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Sam markers, a snow glob and a toy Rudolph. My favorite reindeer is Prancer, Vixen, Comet and Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kyla

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: PM cclr Nchol car, huvrbord and poce minestuff. My favorite reindeer is Donner.

Your Friend,

Reed

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Football gear, Ragdeao and fish. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Teagan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a humrbord for crismis, I wood lic a LOL boira and Brbe dolhuws. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Bella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt Gidsli n plez and I wunt Pokemon Gomes plez. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Link

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pocemone stuf, nrf gun and huv bud. My favorite reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

No Name

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hatcumal, I wut a huvbrd and I wunt a cristl. My favorite reindeer is Ruldoph.

Your Friend,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: OU football, thunder baseball and huver bord. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Hank

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Grone with voise, arposs and mexs. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Xander

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Ifphone, arpes and gpone with a vosmal. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: earpods, huvrbord and nrf gun. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Mavrick

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: OU football, thunder basket and art splies. My favorite reindeer is doner and rudlph.

Your Friend,

Brent

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: pone jore, elwels and I wont a bord. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Whitlee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: You tube ?, nuw kos andd kul reg kite. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kyree

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Huver Berd, dekoon, balugen. My favorite reindeer is Santa.

Your Friend,

Levi

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: thtesm, stuzo and bpde.

Your Friend,

Nicholas

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: thtesm, stuvzd and bpde. My favorite reindeer is PET.

Your Friend,

Logan

Community on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: Santa Letters

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT