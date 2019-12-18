First grade teachers -- Mrs. Sarah Lamer, Mrs. Lauren Reid, Mrs. Dawnitta Henson, Mrs. Jamie Rogers and Mrs. Morganne Ritter (split first & sec0nd grade) and Mrs. Sara Claytor

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: can you ples gime for wheeler and remote fire truck gif. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Reed

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: Dogman: The Next Book, a pet hamster and Lil Petey (Super hero. Dog-Man the same. My favorite reindeer is Vixson.

Your Friend,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I want a hover board, I want a neu car for my mom, and I want a cat. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Asher

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a onudol vat gos up to my chin, a big i9p vat I can rde in and a stalucop faf yoo. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a hoow bike, a Frozen 2 Elsa costum and a Hachuml. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Emma

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Power ranger toy and Power ranger Game. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Silas

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt a gamboy chair, I wunt 1,000,000,000,000 gam boy gams and I wunt a labrgene. My favorite reindeer is rodof.

Your Friend,

Asher

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut lasr toe, I wut neclis and I wut a braslis. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Ben

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Slkit, lrpbcn and naudesk. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Ron

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: Bic RC, Enomis RC and rok klmr RC. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Eithr7

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a new ipad tat is pinck, mi sistr a new pink ipad for willr. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Ireland

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Mixsup slyme, a macup cet and a woch trete pet. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

RiseleeAnn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Can i plece have nikes, can I plece have Nerf guns, and can I plece have a 4 wheeler. My favorite reindeer is Donner.

Your Friend,

Parker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wat a mrmad that you cant see my fet, I wat a gif card to go to the slime stodo. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Cami

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a box erle, a buch of lip glos and a Poh. My favorite Reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

Mary Kate

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a telloscope, some pop pop pets and spred the gossfol with some Bible. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Eleza

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wont a hachamoll, I want a big LOL pach and I wont a sqisey Bone. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kambri

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt scase, a cinchin set and a randeer stuf annimll. My favorite reindeer is Vixen.

Your Friend,

Braeley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a xbox Ebo, lintus tlz and slim. My favorite reindeer is Danr.

Your Friend,

Liam

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pokemon cards, phone and $100. My favorite reindeer is rudof.

Your Friend,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: $100, American girl doll, and Barbie house. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf and Dasher.

Your Friend,

Summer

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Rudolf, Spideman and $100. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Anthoney

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fairy garden, Barby Caf and phone.

Your Friend,

Lola

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: IPS accessories, LOLs and IPS. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Elleanor

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: vdt Ipad, voisc and drn. My favorite reindeer is rlfol.

Your Friend,

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: basketball, toys and $100. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: lego sets, otsid lego sets and hose boto. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Tuck

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 1000000000 Robuks, book tricks and suft anumls turtles.

Your Friend,

Dalton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: dance mat, sticky wiper and d.s. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Ruby

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut a phone, I wut pokemon cards and I wut toblet. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Allison

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: AGD ice cream truck, AGD Bathroom and Polariod cards. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf, Cumet, Donner, Vixen and Dasher.

Your Friend,

Aubree

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hover board, $100 and Dance mat. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf, Vixen and Blitzen.

Your Friend,

Hazel

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: horses, Barby and AGD Ice Cream truck. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Maledy

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Minecraft toys, Robucks and phone. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Ember

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a iron for christmas, but a orinl iron and a bumrbearb. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Tucker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: phone, dance mat and $100. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.

Your Friend,

Addison

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Ntldosyith, 2na2 and acupuvco. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Ryder

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pokemon and $100. My favorite reindeer is rudolf.

Your Friend,

Dayton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Shlic, Barbe and LOL. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Maledy

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Phone= hurs, $100 and Pokemon. My favorite reindeer is Donr.

Your Friend,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: My students to continue their love for Math, my students to grow and learn everyday, and a new kitchen sink! My favorite reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

Mrs. Henson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Tenosoich, Fon and paw patr. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: tablit, toes, and dog. My favorite reindeer is femle.

Your Friend,

Jacen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a LOL doll, a Babydoll and toy puppy. My favorite reindeer is rodof.

Your Friend,

Marlee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Lololopses, Lotoflooks and Boxs girl. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: mokinchochruck, xbox and watrproovwoch. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Kaden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Mijrem pupe, LOL Fuse spris pet and legos. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Cara

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: a car, a truck and a rabit. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.

Your Friend,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fortnite guns, new hed phones and Ipad. My favorite reindeer is Francer.

Your Friend,

Easton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a nintendo switch, a bike and a phone. My favorite reindeer is Vixcen.

Your Friend,

Alex

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: nut lelliw, scab bol and nut tevow. My favorite reindeer is forewil.

Your Friend,

Gracee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut plashph, I wut moodrw and I wut futblow. My favorite reindeer is rodof.

Your Friend,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: doll home, baby doll and bike. My favorite reindeer is Roobof.

Your Friend,

Makayla

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: walky talkys, food set and slime kit. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kamry

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Baby pug, girl and brown, a paere of vans rambow and shell neckle's plese! My favorite reindeer is Rootoof.

Your Friend,

Ella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: noow shoos, nrf gun and legos. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Jase

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: nrf gun, ltl wood bdianos and elasi orsigroso. My favorite reindeer is Woodoff.

Your Friend,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: x box 1, new shoes and new bike. My favorite reindeer is dasher.

Your Friend,

Tucker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Barbie RC car, 2019 holluday Barbie doll and Pink and blak sparkly dert bike. My favorite reindeer is Vicksin.

Your Friend,

Amity

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a teddy bear hamster, LOL doll and scrunchese. My favorite reindeer is coopid.

Your Friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a big LOL ball, a snap it and I wat a pupy. My favorite reindeer is Vixin.

Your Friend,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wat Merkin doll closs, a ril cat and a fet ma Sotr. My favorite reindeer is Ruedof.

Your Friend,

Breeley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: for my famaly to hav a nis crismis, for snow and a radyoe. My favorite reindeer is Vixin.

Your Friend,

Ellie

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Legoz, pupe and Frede. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hot idweesee mahsin3, Masne xbot manLar and hotidweeseemahsin. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.

Your Friend,

Caden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I would like a dog for Mrs Rittr, the nis fane xbx and Flniwe I wont is a nuw cats. My favorite reindeer is Rudoff.

Your Friend,

Donita

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Dron and a TV, and Wi and Nodo Swefh. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Nightengale

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty. For Christmas, I would like: A snin Godzilla toy, amnal. My favorite reindeer is rudof.

Your Friend,

Alex

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a babby pushrs. I kan push my babby, nexst I wud lik a babby paihned. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Emma Coco

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Nintendo Swich, a iPhone 11 ProMax and a camra. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.

Your Friend,

Oakley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOLs, Borbes, and makupe. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a rl littl Boser pupy, Xbox and dish and plates. My favorite reindeer is Rudolllf.

Your Friend,

Sara

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a toy gun, wuhtaclit and basetbl. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Aranash

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pre kalf, I wot isem supr and I wot u da lo es ism. My favorite reindeer is Robof.

Your Friend,

Stacie

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: lagoss, macup stand and a LOLO shrgy. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.

Your Friend,

Aliy??

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pcg for puss. My favorite reindeer if rudof.

Your Friend,

Wilcuts

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL, a phone and lots of ????. My favorite reindeer is robof.

Your Friend,

Rina

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Ntendo Swich and rase crs with trax. My favorite reindeer is dashr.

Your Friend,

Klynnez

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: xbox, ntendo switch and hot welse. My favorite reindeer is rudoph.

Your Friend,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: prfoom, pink and purple pins and blue pins and a now swedr for my Mom. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.

Your Friend,

Kamryn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Luigi mansen 3, Pokemon cards and pokemon sord and sheeld. My favorite reindeer is rudeoph.

Your Friend,

Dalton

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fren, robot and rlb3. My favorite reinder is rodf.

Your Friend,

Hunter

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a toy cat, a toy dog and toy LOL. My favorite reindeer is Robof.

Your Friend,

Brooke

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: little tikes, netendo swich and phone. My favorite reindeer is rudoph.

Your Friend,

Phoenix

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: yewwunto ptotetrhy, wunt x ??? and flnie yey wud lol pep. My favorite reindeer is roodof.

Your Friend,

RJ.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pick me pops, lot of squshes and a bos squshes, and a big bukit of slime. My favorite reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

Sunshyne

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: hots, surprise me but girl toy surprise. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: hats, nutcracker # cheer and carbigan. My favority reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kary

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Rudolph, fonite htee and mrotechoebote. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Koybin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: rollr skaz, amorrtuk and rogboof nos toy. My favorite reindeer is Rooboff.

Your Friend,

Anrona

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 100 day blades, play stashen 4 Maden and my famley. My favorite reindeer is Rudoiph.

Your Friend,

Parker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a big bukit of slime, a big scwishy, and just sprise me. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Britney

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: surpise me, surprise me, surprise me. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Dodge

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: VSCO kit, slime kit and fake nalse. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Avery

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: babladep, pashes and sopis me a boy toy. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.

Your Friend,

Clatin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Iphone XR and trampalene. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Reagan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Iphone XR, Hovor, and trampalin. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Gage

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: supris me, supris me, supris me. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.

Your Friend,

Dante

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: kind on crismis, no name caling and a good crismis. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Anna Bella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a fone and a ipod, and spriz me but can't be a brbe dol. My favorite reindeer is Comet.

Your Friend,

Adrsen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: ntendo swich, i phone XR and leffy puppet. My favorite reindeer is Dancer.

Your Friend,

Cordon

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: xbox 360, skateboard and suprise. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Kasen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: burbie doll and cristls, blue, clear, red and silver. My favorite reindeer is Donner.

Your Friekd,

Aliyah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a fone that I can not call on, a cristle clecshan and a craft box even biger than my other one. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Anna

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL, Rudolph toy and LOL clothing. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

No Name

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Sam markers, a snow glob and a toy Rudolph. My favorite reindeer is Prancer, Vixen, Comet and Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kyla

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: PM cclr Nchol car, huvrbord and poce minestuff. My favorite reindeer is Donner.

Your Friend,

Reed

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Football gear, Ragdeao and fish. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Teagan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a humrbord for crismis, I wood lic a LOL boira and Brbe dolhuws. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Bella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt Gidsli n plez and I wunt Pokemon Gomes plez. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Link

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pocemone stuf, nrf gun and huv bud. My favorite reindeer is Prancer.

Your Friend,

No Name

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hatcumal, I wut a huvbrd and I wunt a cristl. My favorite reindeer is Ruldoph.

Your Friend,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: OU football, thunder baseball and huver bord. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Hank

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Grone with voise, arposs and mexs. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Xander

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Ifphone, arpes and gpone with a vosmal. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: earpods, huvrbord and nrf gun. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Mavrick

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: OU football, thunder basket and art splies. My favorite reindeer is doner and rudlph.

Your Friend,

Brent

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: pone jore, elwels and I wont a bord. My favorite reindeer is comet.

Your Friend,

Whitlee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: You tube ?, nuw kos andd kul reg kite. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.

Your Friend,

Kyree

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Huver Berd, dekoon, balugen. My favorite reindeer is Santa.

Your Friend,

Levi

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: thtesm, stuzo and bpde.

Your Friend,

Nicholas

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: thtesm, stuvzd and bpde. My favorite reindeer is PET.

Your Friend,

Logan

Community on 12/18/2019