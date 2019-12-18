First grade teachers -- Mrs. Sarah Lamer, Mrs. Lauren Reid, Mrs. Dawnitta Henson, Mrs. Jamie Rogers and Mrs. Morganne Ritter (split first & sec0nd grade) and Mrs. Sara Claytor
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: can you ples gime for wheeler and remote fire truck gif. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Reed
Dear Santa,
This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: Dogman: The Next Book, a pet hamster and Lil Petey (Super hero. Dog-Man the same. My favorite reindeer is Vixson.
Your Friend,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I want a hover board, I want a neu car for my mom, and I want a cat. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Asher
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a onudol vat gos up to my chin, a big i9p vat I can rde in and a stalucop faf yoo. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your friend,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a hoow bike, a Frozen 2 Elsa costum and a Hachuml. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.
Your Friend,
Emma
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Power ranger toy and Power ranger Game. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Silas
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt a gamboy chair, I wunt 1,000,000,000,000 gam boy gams and I wunt a labrgene. My favorite reindeer is rodof.
Your Friend,
Asher
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut lasr toe, I wut neclis and I wut a braslis. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Ben
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Slkit, lrpbcn and naudesk. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Ron
Dear Santa,
This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: Bic RC, Enomis RC and rok klmr RC. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Eithr7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a new ipad tat is pinck, mi sistr a new pink ipad for willr. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.
Your Friend,
Ireland
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Mixsup slyme, a macup cet and a woch trete pet. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
RiseleeAnn
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Can i plece have nikes, can I plece have Nerf guns, and can I plece have a 4 wheeler. My favorite reindeer is Donner.
Your Friend,
Parker
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wat a mrmad that you cant see my fet, I wat a gif card to go to the slime stodo. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Cami
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a box erle, a buch of lip glos and a Poh. My favorite Reindeer is Prancer.
Your Friend,
Mary Kate
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a telloscope, some pop pop pets and spred the gossfol with some Bible. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.
Your Friend,
Eleza
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wont a hachamoll, I want a big LOL pach and I wont a sqisey Bone. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Kambri
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt scase, a cinchin set and a randeer stuf annimll. My favorite reindeer is Vixen.
Your Friend,
Braeley
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a xbox Ebo, lintus tlz and slim. My favorite reindeer is Danr.
Your Friend,
Liam
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pokemon cards, phone and $100. My favorite reindeer is rudof.
Your Friend,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: $100, American girl doll, and Barbie house. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf and Dasher.
Your Friend,
Summer
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Rudolf, Spideman and $100. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.
Your Friend,
Anthoney
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fairy garden, Barby Caf and phone.
Your Friend,
Lola
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: IPS accessories, LOLs and IPS. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.
Your Friend,
Elleanor
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: vdt Ipad, voisc and drn. My favorite reindeer is rlfol.
Your Friend,
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: basketball, toys and $100. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.
Your Friend,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: lego sets, otsid lego sets and hose boto. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.
Your Friend,
Tuck
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 1000000000 Robuks, book tricks and suft anumls turtles.
Your Friend,
Dalton
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: dance mat, sticky wiper and d.s. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.
Your Friend,
Ruby
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut a phone, I wut pokemon cards and I wut toblet. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.
Your Friend,
Allison
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: AGD ice cream truck, AGD Bathroom and Polariod cards. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf, Cumet, Donner, Vixen and Dasher.
Your Friend,
Aubree
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hover board, $100 and Dance mat. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf, Vixen and Blitzen.
Your Friend,
Hazel
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: horses, Barby and AGD Ice Cream truck. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.
Your Friend,
Maledy
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Minecraft toys, Robucks and phone. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.
Your Friend,
Ember
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a iron for christmas, but a orinl iron and a bumrbearb. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.
Your Friend,
Tucker
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: phone, dance mat and $100. My favorite reindeer is Rudolf.
Your Friend,
Addison
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Ntldosyith, 2na2 and acupuvco. My favorite reindeer is roodof.
Your Friend,
Ryder
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pokemon and $100. My favorite reindeer is rudolf.
Your Friend,
Dayton
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Shlic, Barbe and LOL. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.
Your Friend,
Maledy
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Phone= hurs, $100 and Pokemon. My favorite reindeer is Donr.
Your Friend,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: My students to continue their love for Math, my students to grow and learn everyday, and a new kitchen sink! My favorite reindeer is Prancer.
Your Friend,
Mrs. Henson
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Tenosoich, Fon and paw patr. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.
Your Friend,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: tablit, toes, and dog. My favorite reindeer is femle.
Your Friend,
Jacen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a LOL doll, a Babydoll and toy puppy. My favorite reindeer is rodof.
Your Friend,
Marlee
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Lololopses, Lotoflooks and Boxs girl. My favorite reindeer is roodof.
Your Friend,
Amelia
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: mokinchochruck, xbox and watrproovwoch. My favorite reindeer is roodof.
Your Friend,
Kaden
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Mijrem pupe, LOL Fuse spris pet and legos. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.
Your Friend,
Cara
Dear Santa,
This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: a car, a truck and a rabit. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.
Your Friend,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fortnite guns, new hed phones and Ipad. My favorite reindeer is Francer.
Your Friend,
Easton
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a nintendo switch, a bike and a phone. My favorite reindeer is Vixcen.
Your Friend,
Alex
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: nut lelliw, scab bol and nut tevow. My favorite reindeer is forewil.
Your Friend,
Gracee
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wut plashph, I wut moodrw and I wut futblow. My favorite reindeer is rodof.
Your Friend,
Anthony
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: doll home, baby doll and bike. My favorite reindeer is Roobof.
Your Friend,
Makayla
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: walky talkys, food set and slime kit. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Kamry
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Baby pug, girl and brown, a paere of vans rambow and shell neckle's plese! My favorite reindeer is Rootoof.
Your Friend,
Ella
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: noow shoos, nrf gun and legos. My favorite reindeer is roodof.
Your Friend,
Jase
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: nrf gun, ltl wood bdianos and elasi orsigroso. My favorite reindeer is Woodoff.
Your Friend,
Tristan
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: x box 1, new shoes and new bike. My favorite reindeer is dasher.
Your Friend,
Tucker
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Barbie RC car, 2019 holluday Barbie doll and Pink and blak sparkly dert bike. My favorite reindeer is Vicksin.
Your Friend,
Amity
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a teddy bear hamster, LOL doll and scrunchese. My favorite reindeer is coopid.
Your Friend,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a big LOL ball, a snap it and I wat a pupy. My favorite reindeer is Vixin.
Your Friend,
Hannah
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wat Merkin doll closs, a ril cat and a fet ma Sotr. My favorite reindeer is Ruedof.
Your Friend,
Breeley
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: for my famaly to hav a nis crismis, for snow and a radyoe. My favorite reindeer is Vixin.
Your Friend,
Ellie
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Legoz, pupe and Frede. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.
Your Friend,
Joshua
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hot idweesee mahsin3, Masne xbot manLar and hotidweeseemahsin. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.
Your Friend,
Caden
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I would like a dog for Mrs Rittr, the nis fane xbx and Flniwe I wont is a nuw cats. My favorite reindeer is Rudoff.
Your Friend,
Donita
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Dron and a TV, and Wi and Nodo Swefh. My favorite reindeer is roodof.
Your Friend,
Nightengale
Dear Santa,
This year I have been naughty. For Christmas, I would like: A snin Godzilla toy, amnal. My favorite reindeer is rudof.
Your Friend,
Alex
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a babby pushrs. I kan push my babby, nexst I wud lik a babby paihned. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.
Your Friend,
Emma Coco
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Nintendo Swich, a iPhone 11 ProMax and a camra. My favorite reindeer is Roodof.
Your Friend,
Oakley
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOLs, Borbes, and makupe. My favorite reindeer is roodof.
Your Friend,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a rl littl Boser pupy, Xbox and dish and plates. My favorite reindeer is Rudolllf.
Your Friend,
Sara
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a toy gun, wuhtaclit and basetbl. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.
Your Friend,
Aranash
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pre kalf, I wot isem supr and I wot u da lo es ism. My favorite reindeer is Robof.
Your Friend,
Stacie
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: lagoss, macup stand and a LOLO shrgy. My favorite reindeer is roodoff.
Your Friend,
Aliy??
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pcg for puss. My favorite reindeer if rudof.
Your Friend,
Wilcuts
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL, a phone and lots of ????. My favorite reindeer is robof.
Your Friend,
Rina
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a Ntendo Swich and rase crs with trax. My favorite reindeer is dashr.
Your Friend,
Klynnez
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: xbox, ntendo switch and hot welse. My favorite reindeer is rudoph.
Your Friend,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: prfoom, pink and purple pins and blue pins and a now swedr for my Mom. My favorite reindeer is Rodof.
Your Friend,
Kamryn
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Luigi mansen 3, Pokemon cards and pokemon sord and sheeld. My favorite reindeer is rudeoph.
Your Friend,
Dalton
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Fren, robot and rlb3. My favorite reinder is rodf.
Your Friend,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a toy cat, a toy dog and toy LOL. My favorite reindeer is Robof.
Your Friend,
Brooke
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: little tikes, netendo swich and phone. My favorite reindeer is rudoph.
Your Friend,
Phoenix
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: yewwunto ptotetrhy, wunt x ??? and flnie yey wud lol pep. My favorite reindeer is roodof.
Your Friend,
RJ.
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pick me pops, lot of squshes and a bos squshes, and a big bukit of slime. My favorite reindeer is Prancer.
Your Friend,
Sunshyne
Dear Santa,
This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: hots, surprise me but girl toy surprise. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Zoey
Dear Santa,
This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, I would like: hats, nutcracker # cheer and carbigan. My favority reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Kary
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Rudolph, fonite htee and mrotechoebote. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Koybin
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: rollr skaz, amorrtuk and rogboof nos toy. My favorite reindeer is Rooboff.
Your Friend,
Anrona
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: 100 day blades, play stashen 4 Maden and my famley. My favorite reindeer is Rudoiph.
Your Friend,
Parker
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a big bukit of slime, a big scwishy, and just sprise me. My favorite reindeer is Comet.
Your Friend,
Britney
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: surpise me, surprise me, surprise me. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.
Your Friend,
Dodge
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: VSCO kit, slime kit and fake nalse. My favorite reindeer is Comet.
Your Friend,
Avery
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: babladep, pashes and sopis me a boy toy. My favorite reindeer is Dasher.
Your Friend,
Clatin
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Iphone XR and trampalene. My favorite reindeer is Comet.
Your Friend,
Reagan
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Iphone XR, Hovor, and trampalin. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Gage
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: supris me, supris me, supris me. My favorite reindeer is rudolph.
Your Friend,
Dante
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: kind on crismis, no name caling and a good crismis. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Anna Bella
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a fone and a ipod, and spriz me but can't be a brbe dol. My favorite reindeer is Comet.
Your Friend,
Adrsen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: ntendo swich, i phone XR and leffy puppet. My favorite reindeer is Dancer.
Your Friend,
Cordon
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: xbox 360, skateboard and suprise. My favorite reindeer is comet.
Your Friend,
Kasen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: burbie doll and cristls, blue, clear, red and silver. My favorite reindeer is Donner.
Your Friekd,
Aliyah
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a fone that I can not call on, a cristle clecshan and a craft box even biger than my other one. My favorite reindeer is comet.
Your Friend,
Anna
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: LOL, Rudolph toy and LOL clothing. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
No Name
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Sam markers, a snow glob and a toy Rudolph. My favorite reindeer is Prancer, Vixen, Comet and Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Kyla
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: PM cclr Nchol car, huvrbord and poce minestuff. My favorite reindeer is Donner.
Your Friend,
Reed
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Football gear, Ragdeao and fish. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Teagan
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: a humrbord for crismis, I wood lic a LOL boira and Brbe dolhuws. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Bella
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: I wunt Gidsli n plez and I wunt Pokemon Gomes plez. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Link
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Pocemone stuf, nrf gun and huv bud. My favorite reindeer is Prancer.
Your Friend,
No Name
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: hatcumal, I wut a huvbrd and I wunt a cristl. My favorite reindeer is Ruldoph.
Your Friend,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: OU football, thunder baseball and huver bord. My favorite reindeer is comet.
Your Friend,
Hank
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Grone with voise, arposs and mexs. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Xander
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Ifphone, arpes and gpone with a vosmal. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: earpods, huvrbord and nrf gun. My favorite reindeer is comet.
Your Friend,
Mavrick
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: OU football, thunder basket and art splies. My favorite reindeer is doner and rudlph.
Your Friend,
Brent
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: pone jore, elwels and I wont a bord. My favorite reindeer is comet.
Your Friend,
Whitlee
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: You tube ?, nuw kos andd kul reg kite. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph.
Your Friend,
Kyree
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: Huver Berd, dekoon, balugen. My favorite reindeer is Santa.
Your Friend,
Levi
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: thtesm, stuzo and bpde.
Your Friend,
Nicholas
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like: thtesm, stuvzd and bpde. My favorite reindeer is PET.
Your Friend,
Logan
Community on 12/18/2019
Print Headline: Santa Letters