50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 18, 1969

An increase in assessments for the city sewer bond payments was cited at Thursday night's monthly meeting of the City Council. Finis Wood, who has handled the assessments since the beginning of the sewer bonds about seven years ago, was on hand to explain this year's assessments to the Council. There was a $190 increase in revenues in meeting bond payments. This year's data was 35 pages in length, said Wood.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1979

The City Council adopted a budget for 1980 that anticipates approximately $237,832 income and appropriates all of it to running the city. In the course of the discussion of the budget councilmen agreed on a 7% increase for city employees across the board except for water and sewer superintendent, librarian and Floyd McGinnis. Also excepted were those working under contract such as the operators of the city ambulance service. The proposed budget had included within it an average 9% raise requested by the employees.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 21, 1989

City Council members went into executive session Monday night to interview seven candidates for the position of city attorney and city prosecutor. The contract of the city's current city attorney, Howard Slinkard of Rogers, will expire at the end of December. Slinkard has been the city attorney for more than 13 years. Seven attorneys interviewed for the position.

Pea Ridge basketball teams haven't met with much success in recent play, but coach Larry Walker believes they are maturing and expects better results after the Christmas holidays. He said, "The bright spot is we're starting to show some real improvement." Walker said of all of the Blackhawk teams, "Once we get into our league slate after Christmas, we'll do pretty good. "I feel like the girls will be right in the middle of the senior high hunt, too."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1999

The Pea Ridge United Fund Board of Directors said good bye to an old friend while welcoming its new officers for the year 2000. John Burkett, president, made his departure from the organization official before the election of new officers.

In a 30-minute meeting Monday, the City Council passed resolutions, passed an ordinance and took care of routine business before adjourning in record time. In what may be their shortest meeting ever, the council: accepted the resignation of current librarian, Donna Johnson; approved a water line extension for Tillman Sand and Gravel on It'll Do Road; passed Resolution No. 218 appointment Howard Slinkard as city attorney; passed Resolution No. 219 appointment Richard S. Hartwicke as city prosecutor; passed Ordinance No. 289 amending the city's 1999 budget to agree with actual expenditures; approved council pay for 1999; and approved city employee Christmas bonuses.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009

Working together, members of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church paid the mortgage of the parsonage in only two and a half years. Pastor Matt Daniels, who also pastors Brightwater United Methodist, and his wife hosted an open house at the parsonage at 626 Asboth and had a mortgage burning celebration. Money donated toward paying for the parsonage was above and beyond regular giving, Daniels said.

Strong odors from a downtown apartment adjacent to Pea Ridge Intermediate School prompted several citizens to complain to Pea Ridge Police. Upon investigation Thursday, Dec. 17, police officers discovered not only a chemical odor, but items used in the manufacturing of illegal drugs as well as a small amounts of illegal drugs in the apartment at the northeast corner of the intersection of East Pickens Road and North Davis Street. Three women were arrested for various drug related offenses.

Community on 12/18/2019