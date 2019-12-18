Thursday, Dec. 19
6:30 p.m. Beginner band, Middle School Winter Band Concert, PRHS gym
7 p.m. Seventh-grade, Middle School Winter Band Concert, PRHS gym
7:30 p.m. Eighth-grade band, Middle School Winter Band Concert, PRHS gym
Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3
Christmas break, no school
Monday, Jan. 6
No schoolGeneral News on 12/18/2019
