Pea Ridge School Calendar December 18, 2019

Thursday, Dec. 19

6:30 p.m. Beginner band, Middle School Winter Band Concert, PRHS gym

7 p.m. Seventh-grade, Middle School Winter Band Concert, PRHS gym

7:30 p.m. Eighth-grade band, Middle School Winter Band Concert, PRHS gym

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3

Christmas break, no school

Monday, Jan. 6

No school

General News on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge School Calendar

