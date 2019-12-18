Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. December 18, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

7 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive for a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Katie Lynn Arnold, 19, Pea Ridge, on a Bentonville warrant.

Monday, Dec. 2

12:10 p.m. A resident of Washburn Drive reported a bicycle was taken from the residence and then stolen from another residence.

4:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at a residence on John W. Montgomery Circle and informed a suspect fled on foot. Police deployed the K9 to track. The suspect was not located. Police performed extra patrols throughout the night, according to the report.

Thursday, Dec. 5

11:05 a.m. Timothy Zimmerman, 28, Noel, Mo., turned himself in to the police station. He was cited on warrants from Pea Ridge, Gentry and Bella Vista and given new court dates.

4:26 p.m. A resident of South Curtis Avenue reported receiving threatening phone calls from an "ex-boyfriend" including him claiming he would "shoot up" her parents. She told police she did not want to press charges at this time, but would contact her attorney for a protection order.

5:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hallack Lane for a verbal disturbance. Persons involved did not want to press charges.

