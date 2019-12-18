Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Obituary December 18, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Bertha Francis Cornell

Bertha Francis Cornell, 95, of Rogers, died Dec. 9, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Newton and Mattie Ward.

She worked at Jumping Jack Shoe Factory in Missouri until she retired. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Bentonville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pete Cornell and Herbert Luther Johnston; father and mother; brothers, Elmer Ward of Springfield, Ill., and Alvin Ward of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and sisters, Opal Hubbard of Cave Springs, Ark., and Loretta Etheridge of Bentonville, Ark.

Survivors are her daughter, Lynda and husband Greg Doty of Rogers, Ark.; grandsons, Terry Lane and wife Cheryl Doty and Brian Allan and wife Brandy Doty of Rogers, Ark.; great-grandchildren, Crystal Lynn Woodham, Sierra Dawn Doty, Jeffery Scott Doty, Brandon Jay Doty, Jason Alan Doty and Darren Allan Doty of Rogers, Ark.; and great-great-grandchildren, Jane and Bentley Doty of Rogers, Ark., and Leah Doty of Neosho, Mo.

Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home chapel officiated by Pastor Josh Bundy.

Burial will be held privately at a later date in Phillips Cemetery.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Obits on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: Obituary

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT