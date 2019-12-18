Bertha Francis Cornell

Bertha Francis Cornell, 95, of Rogers, died Dec. 9, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Newton and Mattie Ward.

She worked at Jumping Jack Shoe Factory in Missouri until she retired. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Bentonville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pete Cornell and Herbert Luther Johnston; father and mother; brothers, Elmer Ward of Springfield, Ill., and Alvin Ward of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and sisters, Opal Hubbard of Cave Springs, Ark., and Loretta Etheridge of Bentonville, Ark.

Survivors are her daughter, Lynda and husband Greg Doty of Rogers, Ark.; grandsons, Terry Lane and wife Cheryl Doty and Brian Allan and wife Brandy Doty of Rogers, Ark.; great-grandchildren, Crystal Lynn Woodham, Sierra Dawn Doty, Jeffery Scott Doty, Brandon Jay Doty, Jason Alan Doty and Darren Allan Doty of Rogers, Ark.; and great-great-grandchildren, Jane and Bentley Doty of Rogers, Ark., and Leah Doty of Neosho, Mo.

Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home chapel officiated by Pastor Josh Bundy.

Burial will be held privately at a later date in Phillips Cemetery.

