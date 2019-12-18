Coming back to the Planning Commission for the second time, attorney Erik Danielson, representing the developers of land on Andy Buck Road, requested rezoning 10 acres from Agricultural to Residential-1 and 30 acres to Residential-2 single family.

There were a few questions from the public during the public hearing, but no opposition. During a previous Planning Commission meeting, adjacent landowners had objected to the R-2 single family zoning for property immediately adjacent to their properties. The R-2 zone allows for smaller lots.

The Planning Commission approved rezoning 80 acres to R-2 during the November meeting. That rezone and annexation of all 120 acres was approved by the City Council during the Nov. 19 Council meeting.

One property owner, Troy Caudle, said he owned all the property west of the property being rezoned and asked about fencing between the properties. Dr. Karen Sherman, planner, said: "This is a rezone only. We don't discuss fencing, nor what will be there. It's rezone only."

Sherman explained that developers present more information when presenting the preliminary plat to the city planners at a technical review meeting and then again at another Planning Commission meeting.

In other business, city officials:

• Approved a variance request for a 10-feet rear setback for a pool at 1706 Shelby St. by Kerry & Tiffany Pippin.

