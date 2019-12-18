No.^Player^Height
Ninth grade
No. 21^Jadyn Spivey^5'6"
No. 20^Kylie Emberson^5'3"
No. 12^Sydney Spears^5'11"
No. 25^Stella Kiesel^5'7.5"
No. 23^Gracie McGarrah^5'6"
No. 35^Raegan Bleything^5'8.5"
No. 32^Reilly Ingram^5'6"
Eighth grade
No. 23^Leah Telgemeier^5'6"
No. 5^Mia Dayberry^5'9"
No. 22^Morgan Gaston^5'2"
No. 11^Teagan Swift^5'6"
No. 30^Natalie Burnett^5'10"
No. 1^Rebecca Konkler^5'5.5"
No. 2^Zoey Litchedfield ^5'4"
No. 10^Kayleigh Mathis^5'8"
Print Headline: Jr. High Lady Blackhawk Basketball
