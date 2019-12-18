Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Firefighters honored December 18, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Photographs submitted

Michael Culotta was recognized as the Responder of the Year by Fire Chief Jack Wassman at the annual Fire Department Christmas dinner.

Riley Heasley was presented a plaque as the Firefighter of the Year by Fire Chief Jack Wassman at the annual Fire Department Christmas dinner.

General News on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: Firefighters honored

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT