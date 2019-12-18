Photographs submitted
Michael Culotta was recognized as the Responder of the Year by Fire Chief Jack Wassman at the annual Fire Department Christmas dinner.
Riley Heasley was presented a plaque as the Firefighter of the Year by Fire Chief Jack Wassman at the annual Fire Department Christmas dinner.General News on 12/18/2019
Print Headline: Firefighters honored
