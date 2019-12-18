District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Tyler Jay Currie, 24, harassing communications, guilty
Aaron William Dejongh, 38, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty
Rhodora N. Franks, 61, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed
Shawn T. Gleason, 51, driving while intoxicated, guilty; no tail lamps or reflectors, nol prossed; failure to signal, dismissed
Michael David Manhart, 48, speeding, nol prossed
Kennedy D. Martin, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Tristen D. Mobley, 23, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; leaving scene of accident, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Brandon Oliver Moss, 29, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty; fleeing , guilty
Otis Dale Rector, 58, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Holley A. Shanahan, 27, driving while intoxicated, guilty
Scott L. Stockman, 40, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no headlights or one headlight, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
