District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Tyler Jay Currie, 24, harassing communications, guilty

Aaron William Dejongh, 38, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Rhodora N. Franks, 61, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed

Shawn T. Gleason, 51, driving while intoxicated, guilty; no tail lamps or reflectors, nol prossed; failure to signal, dismissed

Michael David Manhart, 48, speeding, nol prossed

Kennedy D. Martin, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Tristen D. Mobley, 23, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; leaving scene of accident, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Brandon Oliver Moss, 29, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty; fleeing , guilty

Otis Dale Rector, 58, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Holley A. Shanahan, 27, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Scott L. Stockman, 40, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no headlights or one headlight, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

