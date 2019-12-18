Boundless Grace

Baptist

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Drive, Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist

Candlelight Christmas Eve Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. at Brightwater UMC, 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62, Rogers, and 7 p.m. at Pea Ridge UMC. Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St. Pea Ridge.

For information: bit.ly/bmumc.

Pea Ridge Episcopal

A Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Andrews, Rogers, with a children's nativity. There will be a Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. at the Pea Ridge location with Eucharist with Jake Fennel, violinist.

The Christmas Day service will begin at 10 a.m., at the Episcopal Church, 16375 Don McAllister Road, Pea Ridge. For information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Activities available on Wednesday nights are: 5 p.m. Wednesday Night Dinner; 5:30 p.m. Children's Choir; 6 p.m. BLAST, ages 4 years through sixth grade; 6 p.m. PRSM Youth, seventh grade through 12th grade; 6:30 p.m. Adult Bible Study Group (childcare available).

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are offered from 8-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. Carry outs are also available.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. We always look forward to this special time of celebration every year. I know that you and your family will cherish this time together in God's presence. Please make this service a special priority as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

New Life Fellowship is located on 815 Weston St., Pea Ridge.

Westside Baptist

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

