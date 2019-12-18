Friday, Dec. 6

2:42 p.m. Matthew Alan Ferry, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony possession of firearm by certain persons; felony theft of property

6:24 p.m. Patricia Lynn Logan, 58, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia

Saturday, Dec. 7

3:27 a.m. Brian Craig Whitney, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, DWI- first offense; refuse to submit to intoxication test

Monday, Dec. 9

3:19 p.m. Joseph Eugene Campbell, 39, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, revoke of suspended sentence or probation and civil contempt, both from Washington County

Wednesday, Dec. 11

1:35 a.m. Natalie Naccarato, 23, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, DWI, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving

Thursday, Dec. 12

3:30 a.m. Cody Shane DeShields, 30, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance

Friday, Dec. 13

12 a.m. Brittany Jean Yerton, 31, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear from Gravette; revoke of suspended sentence or probation from Benton County; three failure to appear from Bentonville

11:08 a.m. Caleb Joseph Howard, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI-drugs; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving

7:02 p.m. Nelson Contreras, 31, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear and three contempt from Rogers

Saturday, Dec. 14

2:04 a.m. Emily Richardson, 23, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance - methamphetamine or cocaine; possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance Sch. IV, V; possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance Sch. VI; two possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; felony simultaneous possession possession of drugs and firearms

3:27 a.m. Jacqueline Janelle Riner, 35, Pea Ridge, by Bethel Heights Police, failure to appear from Bentonville; failure to appear from Rogers

4:54 a.m. Nathan Ray Richardson, 35, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, by Pea Ridge Police, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance - methamphetamine or cocaine; possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance Sch. IV, V; possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; failure to register; fictitious tags; no insurance

10:11 a.m. Ellen Beth Wilson, 58, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court

10:02 p.m. Richard Allen Cook, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Monday, Dec. 16

11:37 a.m. Patricia Lynn Logan, 58, Garfield, by BCSO, felony contempt of court

Tuesday, Dec. 17

2:09 a.m. Nickalos Allan Rounds, 37, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, shoplifting; first-degree criminal mischief; criminal trespass, fleeing on foot; resisting arrest, felony parole violation

General News on 12/18/2019