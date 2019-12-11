Senior Lady Blackhawk Allisa Short is not short on energy or attitude -- a good attitude, that is, according to her coach and teammates.

Short, 17, been a student at Pea Ridge High School since her sophomore year when she transferred from Bentonville.

"One of her best qualities is that she always comes in with the best attitude -- a willingness to learn and do her best every day," head Lady Blackhawks basketball coach Heath Neal said. "She's an extremely hard worker on the court and in the weight room.

"She's one of our strongest leaders," Neal said of the only senior on the team.

A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Short said she began playing basketball when she was in kindergarten.

"I think my mom was just letting me try everything out and this was the one I stuck with," she said, explaining that over the years, she tried volleyball and softball and even played softball for the Blackhawks one year.

A forward, Short is one of two captains for the Lady Blackhawks.

"She's selfless," Neal said. "She's not about just her, she's about us.

"I just think that it's just my love for the game," she said. "I want to succeed, but in order to succeed, it takes a team to win a game, not just one person."

Team mate Aiden Dayberry said: "She brings a lot of energy to practice. She's a more outgoing person and helps keep everything going fast. She works hard."

"She and I are like partners," fellow team captain Blakelee Winn said. "We work very good together. She's very aggressive and very physical."

Short and Winn are the captains for the Lady Blackhawks.

"Allisa wasn't eligible until January of her junior year," Neal said, explaining that she had to sit out 365 days after her transfer from Bentonville. "The whole time, knowing she couldn't play, she worked hard, during practice, and we did good things. She was always the first one off the bench, screaming, yelling, excited for our kids.

"Her energy is infectious. I've got film from two years ago when she didn't even know people yet and she's still learning her place on the team and she's cheering for people she doesn't even have a relationship yet," Neal said.

"I love the energy ... the whole environment" of basketball, Short said. "I think I'm kind of a very blunt person and I did have trouble fitting in over there (Bentonville)," Short recalled. "It's better here being involved with the team. We all relate and have the same personalities and get comfortable with people."

"I just hope that we can give our all during every game and do the best we can to get as far as we can," she said.

She is the daughter of Stephanie Short and granddaughter of Diana and R.V. Lovell of Bentonville. Her younger sister, Ashlyn, 13, is in the seventh grade.

