Praline cookies

From the kitchen of Dorris Ann Brewer

Graham crackers

1 c. light brown sugar

1 c. butter or margarine

1 c. chopped pecans

Lay graham crackers side by side on greased jelly-roll pan (15- by 10- by 1-inch).

In sauce pan, mix brown sugar and margarine. Bring to a rolling boil over medium flame and cook for 1 1/2 minutes. Remove from heat and when it stops bubbling, add chopped pecans.

Quickly spread over graham crackers.

Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Cool, then cut. Cover for keeping.

