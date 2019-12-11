Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. Monthly report December 11, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

November 2019

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^0^0^15

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^4^3^39

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^12^17^172

Alarm^16^14^124

Animal bite^0^2^10

Animal call^29^49^363

Assault/ battery^2^1^21

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^1^25

Breaking or entering^1^1^17

Burglary^3^2^22

Business check^1^1^8

Civil call^25^27^366

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2

Criminal mischief^2^1^28

Death investigation^1^1^3

Disturbance^14^14^141

Emergency message^0^0^3

Environmental^0^0^5

Extra patrol^3^3^18

Follow up^6^14^180

Fraud/forgery^3^6^49

Gun shots^0^2^9

Harassment/harassing communications^5^3^34

Investigation^3^9^72

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^2^6

Lost/found property^3^5^46

Missing person adult^2^0^6

Missing person juvenile^6^0^6

Motorist assist^13^16^124

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^1^1^23

MVC wo/injury^16^12^115

Narcotics investigation^2^1^20

Noise complaint^5^6^42

Other^15^12^74

Overdose^1^0^7

Prowler^0^0^5

Public assist^0^0^1

Rape/sexual assault^1^0^8

Reckless driver^18^18^169

Residential structure fire^0^0^1

Road hazard^3^1^24

Runaway^0^2^17

Sex offender investigation^0^1^14

Stolen vehicle^1^0^8

Suspicious circumstance^27^43^387

Theft^6^5^78

Threats^3^4^29

Traffic stop^243^232^3539

Trespassing^2^1^23

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^4

Unlock^0^0^12

Warrant service/felony^4^0^10

Warrant service/misdemeanor^33^40^448

Welfare check^9^16^125

Total^545^589^7097

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^25^198

Citations-^10^127

Warnings-^1^15

Warrant arrests-^37^408

City ordinance-^3^54

Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^190^738

Warnings-^14^2188

Verbal-^5^144

City ordinance-^0^34

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^11^62

Warrant arrests-^108^248

Total arrests^24531^38105

New cases^0^485

Traffic stops^0^1203

