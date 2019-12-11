November 2019
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^0^0^15
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^4^3^39
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^12^17^172
Alarm^16^14^124
Animal bite^0^2^10
Animal call^29^49^363
Assault/ battery^2^1^21
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^1^25
Breaking or entering^1^1^17
Burglary^3^2^22
Business check^1^1^8
Civil call^25^27^366
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2
Criminal mischief^2^1^28
Death investigation^1^1^3
Disturbance^14^14^141
Emergency message^0^0^3
Environmental^0^0^5
Extra patrol^3^3^18
Follow up^6^14^180
Fraud/forgery^3^6^49
Gun shots^0^2^9
Harassment/harassing communications^5^3^34
Investigation^3^9^72
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^2^6
Lost/found property^3^5^46
Missing person adult^2^0^6
Missing person juvenile^6^0^6
Motorist assist^13^16^124
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^1^1^23
MVC wo/injury^16^12^115
Narcotics investigation^2^1^20
Noise complaint^5^6^42
Other^15^12^74
Overdose^1^0^7
Prowler^0^0^5
Public assist^0^0^1
Rape/sexual assault^1^0^8
Reckless driver^18^18^169
Residential structure fire^0^0^1
Road hazard^3^1^24
Runaway^0^2^17
Sex offender investigation^0^1^14
Stolen vehicle^1^0^8
Suspicious circumstance^27^43^387
Theft^6^5^78
Threats^3^4^29
Traffic stop^243^232^3539
Trespassing^2^1^23
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^4
Unlock^0^0^12
Warrant service/felony^4^0^10
Warrant service/misdemeanor^33^40^448
Welfare check^9^16^125
Total^545^589^7097
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^25^198
Citations-^10^127
Warnings-^1^15
Warrant arrests-^37^408
City ordinance-^3^54
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^190^738
Warnings-^14^2188
Verbal-^5^144
City ordinance-^0^34
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^11^62
Warrant arrests-^108^248
Total arrests^24531^38105
New cases^0^485
Traffic stops^0^1203General News on 12/11/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.