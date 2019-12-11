Thank you, Street Department

To the hard working men of our city Street Department, Mr. Nathan See, and everyone else involved in the correction of the water drainage issue on Henry Little Circle:

On behalf of the residents on our street, we want to extend our heartfelt thank you and words of appreciation for all the engineering, planning, and back-breaking hard work you all have done to finally correct an issue of water flooding on this street and our properties that has been plaguing us for many years.

From a personal observation, I have been a resident here since 1982 and have endured, complained and was told to "just put up with it" and watch my property and others start to erode away during the flood seasons. It took over 35 years, three mayors and several Street Department supervisors to finally take this situation seriously and make the corrections to solve this long-standing water drainage problem. I was even told years ago "you just bought a bad piece of property and maybe you should just pack up and move" by an elected official who is no longer in that position.

Thankfully, we have some individuals in those positions now who take a serious interest in the welfare of the citizens they were elected to represent and strive to correct issues that should have been taken care of when these housing areas were first developed. I personally feel that our Street Department personnel and their supervisor are far better engineers than the builder who developed this subdivision.

I'm looking forward to the next rain to be able to drive on our street without having to paddle or drown out our vehicles.

Wish I could thank each and every one of the many individuals who participated in this complex engineering and manual labor feat; I spent some time with them and tried to stay out of their way. I was in awe how they operated all the complex equipment with such skill, expertise, and precision. They are all craftsmen in their trade, and we are truly blessed to have such a team of professionals working for our city.

Again, from this citizen as well as all the residents of our humble little street called Henry Little Circle, a BIG shout out and sincere "THANK YOU" to our Street Department personnel and their supervisor Nathan See. Another "JOB WELL DONE" and very much appreciated.

Bob Cottingham

Pea Ridge, Ark.

Editorial on 12/11/2019