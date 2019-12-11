As it is written in the book of the words of Isaiah the prophet: "A voice of one calling in the wilderness, 'Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for him. Every valley shall be filled in, every mountain and hill made low. The crooked roads shall become straight, the rough ways smooth. And all people will see God's salvation.'" Luke 3: 4-6

Early December is the season of many preparations -- buying presents, decorating trees. Advent is about preparation, too, but a different sort than that of buying stocking stuffers and pie ingredients. John the Baptist calls us to prepare for a new sort of world order, one in which Jesus and love, not consumerism and self-interest, rules forever.

So what sort of preparation do we need to do this Advent? How is John the Baptist calling us to prepare for Christ's birth and eventual return? According to Luke, John the Baptist preached a baptism of repentance. The word in the Greek that means "forgiveness" comes from a word that means "to let go." This Advent we must let go of our sins and anything else in our heart that holds us back from having space for the Christ child.

One way we can prepare is in a personal way, preparing for Christ to speak to us individually this Advent season and beyond. Look at your life, what can you do to prepare? Some of us can probably add something -- add prayer time each day, add more caring for those less fortunate (or even those in our family), but others of us would best prepare by taking things away. Maybe turning off that TV and spending more time with loved ones will help you prepare your heart. Maybe taking away that stressor in your life that makes you cranky is your best way to prepare. We can all prepare for Christ by serving him where we live.

Advent is about preparation for Christ's coming, but celebrating Christmas isn't ultimately contingent on how we do. Christmas is coming no matter what, that's the good news: Jesus is coming. Listen to the voice -- Prepare your hearts. Prepare the world. Prepare, for Jesus is coming.

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

