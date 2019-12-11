The football team has packed it in for the year, finishing up with an 8-5 record, a runner-up conference finish while winning two playoff games before being getting edged out by a touchdown in the state quarterfinals.

Of the five teams the Hawks lost to, they had a composite 24-1 record at mid-season with a those teams currently with a combined 51-8 record. The Hawks' offense this season was potent, points averaging in the upper 40s for the season, one of the best outputs for a Blackhawk team in a while.

Had the referee seen the lateral pass that Shiloh threw in the conference finale, that we picked up and could have scored with, had it not been ruled an incomplete pass, perhaps the Hawks would be playing this week in Little Rock. The 2-point victory Shiloh won against the Blackhawks was the only time this season that they have been tested in a game.

Well, that was the end of 4A competition for Pea Ridge with the bigger school competition and a much longer travel schedule in the offing. It will be a bit of time getting used to the faster play and bigger players that 5A teams typically showcase. It wasn't that long ago that the Hawks moved up to 4A and after a time of getting acclimated, the Hawks began to succeed and succeed like they never have before.

I expect with the facilities, coaching staff, and growing student body, the Hawks will have success in the 5A. The program here is good, with participants becoming not only better athletes, but better citizens. That is really the ultimate test of the success of a sports program.

Boys and girls head

to central Arkansas

for holiday tournament

​The boy and girls Blackhawks are heading to central Arkansas for holiday basketball tournaments.

The boys are playing at Central Arkansas Christian with the girls heading for Heber Springs. The girls play the Rosebud Ramblers in first round action on Dec. 26, playing the next day against either Heber Springs or DeWitt. The finals are Dec. 28. The four teams in the lower bracket are Mayflower, Sheridan, Batesville Southside and Green County Tech.

The boys will be hosting their own tournament, The Battle on the Ridge, next week.

Girls ranked in the

MaxPreps/CBS

Top 25 4A teams

​The Lady Blackhawks 7-1 start has earned them a top ranking in the newly released State 4A rankings.

Boys rankings have not come out yet as boys teams typically have a later start than the girls.

Five of the top eight teams in the state hail from the Northwest Region, which has been the norm the past few seasons. What hasn't been the norm has been the decline of both the Prairie Grove and Huntsville basketball programs. Neither are considered a threat to qualify for state this season, though that could change.

MaxPreps/CBS

State 4A Girls rankings

Farmington^8-0 Berryville^7-1 Star City^5-0 Batesville^5-0 Ozark^8-0 DeQueen^5-0 Pea Ridge^7-1 Pottsville^4-2 Stuttgart^5-2 Robinson^3-2 Westside^5-1 Heber Springs^5-1 Crossett^3-2 Highland^1-4 Clarksville^3-5 Dover^5-2 Mena^3-2 eStem^6-6 Shiloh^4-6 Hamburg^1-5 Huntsville^1-4 Prairie Grove^3-5 Dardanelle^1-6 Malvern^1-5 Gravette^4-1

Hootens state 4A

Football rankings

1, Shiloh^14-0

Robinson^13-1 Ozark^12-2 Crossett^9-4 Arkadelphia^11-2

6.Nashville^11-2

Pea Ridge^8-5 Westside^9-3 Warren^10-2 Dardenelle^10-2 Hamburg^7-5 Star City^7-5 Pocahontas^8-4 DeWitt^7-5 Gosnell^6-6 Central Arkansas^8-4 Mena^7-4 Bauxite^6-5 Rivercrest^7-4 Pottsville^7-4 Riverview^7-4 Southside Batesville^7-4 Lonoke^6-5 Gentry^7-4 Prairie Grove^4-7

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at prtnews@nwadg.com.

