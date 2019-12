TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Eighth-grade Blackhawk basketball boys, coached by Blake Rudolph with assistant coach Dalton Palarino, are No. 1 Luke Baker, No. 3 Logan Long, No. 12 Landon Long, No. 13 Troy Ferguson, No. 20 Trevor Sexton, No. 25 Gavin Dixon, No. 33 Seth Foster, No. 31 Josh Turner, No. 34 Hayden Bray, No. 35 Donovan Oxford and No. 44 James Jordan. Managers are Caleb Brewer, Levi Brightwell, Kamden Hissong and Davis Tenney.