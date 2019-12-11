Boundless Grace

Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62, and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church combined choirs will perform a Christmas concert "A Candlelight Christmas: A Cantata" by Benjamin Harlan, at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Brightwater church. There will be congregational singing and an informal reception afterwards. All are welcome to attend the free event. For information: www.bit.ly/bmumc or Facebook.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

The weekly program for children ages 4 years through sixth grade is BLAST. Activities available on Wednesday nights for other age groups and adults are:

5 p.m. Wednesday Night Dinner

5:30 p.m.p.m. Children's Choir

6 p.m. BLAST, ages 4 years through sixth grade

6 p.m. PRSM Youth, seventh grade through 12th grade

6:30 p.m. Adult Bible Study Group (childcare available)

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are offered from 8-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. Carry outs are also available.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. We always look forward to this special time of celebration every year. I know that you and your family will cherish this time together in God's presence! Please make this service a special priority as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ!

New Life Fellowship is located on 815 Weston St., Pea Ridge.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

